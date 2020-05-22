Microsoft Releases The Source Code You Wanted Almost 30 Years Ago

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, if you had a personal computer there was a fair chance it either booted into some version of Microsoft Basic or you could load and run Basic. There were other versions, of course, especially for very small computers, but the gold standard for home computer Basic was Microsoft’s version, known then as GW-Basic. Now you can get the once-coveted Microsoft Basic source code for the 8086/8088 directly from Microsoft in the state you would have found it in 1983. They put up a read only GW-BASIC repository, presumably to stop a flood of feature requests for GPU acceleration.
You might wonder why they would do this? It is certainly educational, especially if you are interested in assembly language. For historical reasons, you might want to get a copy you could modify, too, for your latest retrocomputer project.
There are a few tidbits of interest. Some of the source is marked that it was translated. Apparently, Microsoft had a master implementation for some processor — real or imagined — and could translate from that code to 8088, Z-80, 6502, or any other processor they wanted to target.
From what we understand, GW-Basic was identical to IBM’s BASICA, but didn’t require certain IBM PC ROMs to operate. Of course, BASICA, itself, came from MBASIC, Microsoft’s CP/M language that originated with Altair Basic. A long lineage that influenced personal computers for many years. On a side note, there’s debate on what the GW stands for. Gee-Whiz is a popular vote, but it could stand for ‘Gates, William’, Greg Whitten (an early Microsoft employee), or Gates-Whitten. The source code doesn’t appear to answer that question.
We did enjoy the 1975 copyright message, though:
ORIGINALLY WRITTEN ON THE PDP-10 FROM FEBRUARY 9 TO APRIL 9 1975 BILL GATES WROTE A LOT OF STUFF. PAUL ALLEN WROTE A LOT OF OTHER STUFF AND FAST CODE. MONTE DAVIDOFF WROTE THE MATH PACKAGE (F4I.MAC).
It wasn’t long ago that Microsoft released some old versions of MSDOS. If you have the urge to write some Basic, you might pass on GW-Basic and try QB64, instead.
GW-Basic Disk and Manual photo by [Palatinatian] CC-SA-4.0.
12 thoughts on “Microsoft Releases The Source Code You Wanted Almost 30 Years Ago”
Excellent move from MS, I was never too sure why this doesn’t happen more often.
EA have promised to release some source code recently too. I think for some of the older C&C/Red Alert games.
Why the hell not?
Finally can do a full code dependency audit of DONKEY.BAS for enterprise systems.
I saw this in my Google watcher list today. Oddly enough one of those, “It must have been abandoned someplace so I’ll release it.”, places, decided to release the OEM kit for DOS3.3, yes DOS3.3 the one most of us ran on our machines before we ran off into a penguin colony.
I had MS Basic copy #2 for my KIM-1 board, on a cassette tape. So it was for the 6502. I could never get it to run. When I called MS in Albuquerque, I could never get past a secretary. Gates learned early.
Back in the early 80s I ported and repurposed Dr Dobbs Tiny Basic for the 6800 to the 6809 for a smart debug monitor (on a RS Rainbow computer) that had decimal floating point (emulation of course), variables that were float, bytes, and 16 bit “words”. I could use mixed base math to set variables or even breakpoints. That was super hard, but fun!
What is this “almost 30 years ago” nonsense HaD?
My theory is that MS resists releasing a lot of very old code because their current products are still built on that indian burial ground so to speak. They’ve never re-written or truly invented anything; Windows 10 is like built around some kind of crusty DOS core from the eighties that’s throwing sparks and leaking fluid everywhere and has a million other things bolted haphazardly around it. And inside that core is some even older stolen CP/M code, probably.
Supposedly they completely re-wrote all their code around the windows 8/10 time.
You’re thinking of the Windows 9x famliy (Windows 3.x, Windows 95, Windows 98, and (the last in that line) Windows ME). The Windows 10 lineage goes back through Windows NT which was written from scratch at Microsoft in the 90’s.
This theory is bolted haphazardly together, probably.
Intel released an 8052-BASIC CPU / microcontroller with basic masked into the OTP ROM.
It can be programmed into the FLASH variants like the 31/51 chips.
I started on Commodore basic and then switched to assembly. I’ve found that just about any language is better than basic. I’d love to see the source to MASM or their Pascal or C compiler.