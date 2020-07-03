Hackaday Podcast 074: Stuttering Swashplate, Bending Mirrors, Chasing Curves, And Farewell To Segway

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys recap a week of hacks. A telescope mirror that can change shape and a helicopter without a swashplate lead the charge for fascinating engineering. These are closely followed by a vibratory wind generator that has no blades to spin. The Open Source Hardware Association announced a new spec this week to remove “Master” and “Slave” terminology from SPI pin names. The Segway is no more. And a bit of bravery and rock solid soldering skills can resurrect that Macbook that has one dead GPU.
Episode 074 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Updating The Language Of SPI Pin Labels To Remove Casual References To Slavery
- Your Own Open Source ASIC: SkyWater-PDK Plans First 130 Nm Wafer In 2020
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Variable Mirror Changes Shape Under Pressure
- Building And Flying A Helicopter With A Virtual Swashplate
- Experimenting With Vibratory Wind Generators
- A Dead Macbook GPU Shouldn’t Stop You, With This BGA Soldering Hack
- What Does The Bat Say? Tune In With This Heterodyne Detector
- Slipping Sheets Map Multiple Bends In This Ingenious Flex Sensor
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: