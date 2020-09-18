Hackaday Podcast 085: Cable Robots Two-Ways, Cubic Raspberry Pi, Plastic Wrap Kayak, And Digging Inductors

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams take a look at all the hacks from the week that was. We think we’ve found the perfect tentacle robot, and its matching controller is also a tentacle. An unrelated project uses the same Bowden cable trick as the tentacle controller to measure deflection. If you’re more of a material-science geek, refining black sand to make your own inductors is a fascinating hack. And we wrap up the episode talking SSH keys and buses that go off road, but not in the way you might think.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 085 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Mike and Elliot are both updating their clock projects
- Hardwear.io conference is taking place virtually, Oct 1 & 2
- Remoticon workshops will begin to be announced next week. Keep your eye on Hackaday!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- It’s A Boat? It’s A Duck? It’s A DIY Plastic Wrap Kayak!
- Budget-Friendly Bend Sensor Deforms With Precision
- A Tentacle That’s A Work Of Art
- Putting The Firmware In Your Firmware
- Digging In The Dirt Yields Homebrew Inductors
- Cybercube Makes A Great Computing Companion
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks: