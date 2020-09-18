Hackaday Podcast 085: Cable Robots Two-Ways, Cubic Raspberry Pi, Plastic Wrap Kayak, And Digging Inductors

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams take a look at all the hacks from the week that was. We think we’ve found the perfect tentacle robot, and its matching controller is also a tentacle. An unrelated project uses the same Bowden cable trick as the tentacle controller to measure deflection. If you’re more of a material-science geek, refining black sand to make your own inductors is a fascinating hack. And we wrap up the episode talking SSH keys and buses that go off road, but not in the way you might think.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (~60 MB)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 085 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Mike and Elliot are both updating their clock projects The Corona Clock Improved Okay-to-Wake Clock

Hardwear.io conference is taking place virtually, Oct 1 & 2

Remoticon workshops will begin to be announced next week. Keep your eye on Hackaday!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: