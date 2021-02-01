It Costs WHAT?! A Sounding Into Hearing Aids

We are accustomed to medical devices being expensive, but sometimes the costs seem to far exceed reasonable expectations. At its most simplistic, a hearing aid should just be a battery, microphone, amplifier, and speaker, all wrapped in an enclosure, right? These kinds of parts can be had for a few dimes, so why do modern hearing aids cost thousands of dollars, and why can’t they seem to go down in price?
Background
Until the nearly 1900s, the best available option for partial hearing loss was the ear trumpet, which takes the sound over a larger area and condenses it into a smaller area at the ear canal. The invention of the microphone enabled electronic hearing devices, with Miller Reese Hutchison inventing the Akouphone, a tabletop unit. By 1902 it had become a battery-powered smaller device called the Acousticon, but it was still bulky and the batteries didn’t last long and it didn’t have good volume control or frequency filtering; basically it was pretty much every V1 product, but it was still revolutionary.
Since it was impossible to jam vacuum tubes into people’s ears safely, it took a long time before hearing aids got significantly better, but suffice it to say that as technology improved, so did hearing aids. Advances in plastics, microelectronics, sensing, filtering, batteries, manufacturing, and all of the other things that have improved every other aspect of modern life also contributed to better hearing aids.
Now there are a variety of types, but they exist in three general categories: behind-the-ear (BTE), in-the-ear (ITE), and in-the-canal (ITC or completely-in-the-canal CTC). Their names are descriptive enough, and their advantages are easily imagined. Behind-the-ear allows for larger batteries and more complex electronics, at the expense of bulk. In-the-ear is smaller but still visible and is a compromise. In-the-canal are the smallest yet, but aren’t easy to adjust or remove, and can’t have some of the nicer features or amplify very much.
Features
Hearing aids have come a long way in 120 years. Current aids can have Bluetooth connectivity for interfacing directly with smartphones. There is also a feature called telecoil, which uses a magnetic field created by a loop in the listening area. Many meeting places, like churches and libraries, have this technology installed in meeting rooms to allow the hearing impaired to pick up and amplify the sound more clearly. Aids will have adjustable volumes and frequency ranges (to only amplify the ranges where the patient has loss, or to shift frequencies from ones where there is loss to ones where there is not), dynamic volume adjustment, noise reduction, profiles for different environments. The R&D and engineering involved in these advancements is certainly part of the high cost, but in some cases these features can be undesirable, such as when it filters out sounds you want to hear, like music. There is definitely a sweet spot between a high cost product that amplifies exactly what you want exactly how you want it but with a complicated interface for navigating all of those settings, and a cheap run-of-the-mill amplifier that barely gets the job done. The only problem is it’s a different spot for everyone.
Teardown
Not having any hearing aids around, I resorted to my favorite FCC trick for teardowns, and discovered the internal photos of a few.
Behind-the-ear units are rigid-flex PCBs folded into a variety of contortions to place all the components into the curved enclosure. Behold the Aurora BTE:
The completely-in-canal Aurora CIC is a marvel of engineering and a challenge to photograph. Fortunately their user guide has a helpful diagram to assist.
Designing a new one
If one were to assume that all the current manufacturers of hearing aids are misguided in their goals of making smaller and more expensive devices, and one wanted to make something for the masses of underinsured and uninsured who have mild to severe hearing loss, how would one go about it? First, let’s assume that CIC or even ITC is unrealistic, as it requires far too many customized components, including a molded shell for the user’s ears, and difficult assembly. BTE is far more accessible, as is a headphone or earbud solution.
What kind of off-the-shelf parts could be used to reduce NRE and scaling costs? A rechargeable battery would be nice, but more expensive, lower energy density, and more difficult to service than disposable cells or alkalines. How about the circuit: a pure analog solution, or a digital solution that incorporates DSP? Throw in Bluetooth or not? What knobs should it have? A digital solution with some pre-designed profiles and a knob for volume and a knob to select the profile could accomplish the vast majority of the requirements.
And this is where we come to the difference between a hearing aid and a Personal Sound Amplification Product (PSAP). There are lots of PSAPs available for a wide range of prices, with many offering all of the same features at a fraction of the cost of a hearing aid, but an equally large number of warnings about them and their inappropriateness as hearing aids. The primary concern is that they will do more harm than help, as improper amplification of frequencies can contribute to further damage, and using one can delay being seen by a professional who may be able to diagnose and treat the underlying cause before it’s too late.
Proper procedure aside, when presented with a choice between a PSAP and nothing, there are still many who will choose the PSAP, and some who have done research in it as an acceptable solution. We shared one such device in 2016, and as recently as September another group created LoCHAid with a BOM of <$1 (primarily a MAX98306 3.7W Class D amplifier).
Regulatory
Being able to slap the words “medical device” on a product automatically adds zeroes to the price, but the privilege comes with a lot of effort and cost on the part of the manufacturers as well. The regulatory requirements are rigorous. Because it is worn so close to the body for extended periods, it must pass radiation emissions tests, SAR evaluation, biocompatibility tests, and other safety tests. Acidic ear wax can have effects on the enclosure as well, and the device must not cause harm to the users. Testing and documentation and regulatory filings can occupy years of time and hundreds of thousands of dollars, and vary from country to country, so it is an effort not lightly undertaken. This is why PSAPs exist.
Conclusions
Getting involved in helping people with their medical problems, especially those who are underprivileged, is a noble endeavor. Technology has improved to the point where an open source design may even be accessible. Maybe there is a middle ground somewhere for a low-cost design with the minimum features that is safe, with an open source development environment and BSP that would allow developers to improve the audio features. There may be room in the market for budget hearing aids for low and middle-income countries. However, where health is concerned, we should be extremely careful not to create something that would cause more harm than good.
“Since it was impossible to jam vacuum tubes into people’s ears safely…”
Citation needed!
The price of hearing aids in the U.S. is mind-boggling. Why people don’t import them personally is beyond me.
What about a $1 bluetooth earphone, and a sender? Maybe starting with a smartphone app to pick up the audio, but then you could change to a dedicated device with a bit of DSP to perform some of the functions listed above.
For longer battery life, just get a few more earphones, and charge them in rotation.
The earphone itself contains a microphone, so maybe it could be put into a “bypass” mode where it merely outputs whet comes in, and repurpose the bluetooth ARM7 for some signal processing.
Agreed – get a pair of bluetooth earphones and let a smartphone do all the audio processing.
Vanity is one problem. I wouldn’t care if I wore headphones or had a flashing beacon strapped on my head. People routinely pay thousands for something tiny. Who cares? Until a few years ago you could not buy any decent “personal sound amplifiers” . Now you can buy a few which are very comparable to low-end hearing aids. They still cost a few hundred which is about 10 times what they should cost. I care for relatives who wear hearing aids. Typically around $4K a pair. NOT covered by any medical insurance. Despite the difficulty involved with a “medical device”, it’s a monumental con game. You get old, there’s a substantial chance you’ll eventually need hearing aids. There’s a good chance I’ll need hearing aids at some point. When I do, I’ll be wearing headphones with a bandolier of D cells. It’s not a bad idea to have an audiologist do an exam and prescribe gain and frequency response. There are some genuine medical issues involved. But, once you have a prescription you should be able to go to most any store and get a perfectly functional set of hearing aids for a reasonable price.
Just like eyeglasses, the audiologist wants to sell you their brand for inflated prices. My eyeglasses would cost hundreds from the optometrist. I can order them from asia for 20 bucks including shipping. Hopefully they won’t close that loophole. I have pets. Prescription medication costs me $ hundreds. The same exact stuff from most other countries costs a quarter the price but they can’t be exported. It the USA it’s all about profit.
Hi Bob, I agree 100% this is a niche market that the hearing aid “medical” companies exploit to charge crazy prices to people and insurance. There are a couple of open source projects that have good progress. This i one of my backburner projects too: My sister had viral induced hearing reduction in one ear. She went to a specialist who hooked her up to a bone conduction head set and she could hear well. So it was a bone linkage problem. The real implant device was about $4K upward. I’ve been experimenting with conduction transducers and DSPw /codecs and this could be done much much cheaper as a diy. Minimising the footproint would be a later step. I understand a company trying to make profit, but this is such a widespread issue, I wonder at the ethics.
Well you say implant. Do you really want to be sticking any old thing in one’s body? Second who’s going to be liable if things go south? We complain about cost, but some of one’s money goes towards those two issues.
This is a perfect example of a project that should be open-sourced.
The stigma of wearing earphones vanished with the smartphone generation.
Any cell phone of even 10 or 12 years vintage has more than enough processing power to provide the dynamic filtering necessary and possibly noise cancellation.
I use the camera in a smart phone to augment my fading vision with tiny SMT devices – so why not use a smart phone to enhance one’s hearing.
Heck – you could almost do instantaneous language translation or text to speech too!
The price of hearing aids is so high because the cost needs to support the myriad audiology shops that are selling them. This is a career path for many people with no prior skill in the area. You can be taught become an audiologist and fit hearing aids. The relatively long life expectancy is amortized through the high cost.
That being said, Insulin pumps and CGMS systems are very expensive too, including the consumables. While I understand that they have a lot of R&D to recover, and they have a guaranteed window of ~20 years to recover that (and more as they add newer patented technologies to existing designs), by and large they exist to print money. The Dexcom CGMS has a BOM that’s probably less than $50 for the whole system (it’s just an ARM and nRF for wireless comms). The disappointing thing about the Dexcom is that you simply “throw out” the old devices when they send you a new one, they don’t want them back and you can’t legally “resell” them to anyone or “give” them because they are covered by prescription.
Then we get to the most idiotic of all: CPAP devices and consumables. The mask is considered a consumable, but is only available with a prescription. You can, however, purchase all of the constituent parts of a mask separately without a prescription!
Yeah, one CPAP seller expects me to replace the mask every 6 months. Sometimes I get 18 months use out of one.
Seeing what my insurance reimburses them for each mask, I can see why they want me to replace them often.
(Now if I can find the right filter material for that postage stamp sized air filter in the main unit).
I really love the idea of an open source hearing aid, but not JUST from the cost perspective (though that is certainly important). From my experiences with my father’s fading hearing, it seems like most of the “tweaking” that an audiologist does is simply boosting certain frequencies and cutting others. Like a parametric EQ (at best). It feels like there have got to be MUCH more interesting and effective audio processing options out there for improving performance in specific use cases (like trying to hear conversations in a crowded restaurant). Pitch shifting? Boosting or cutting transients? I’m sure audio engineers have a million tricks up their sleeves for this kind of thing.
Building an open source digital signal processing hearing aid and having a huge maker community with a ton of different skillsets all playing around with and sharing audio processing schemes feels like a MUCH better way to come up with new, clever, and effective setups than having it all locked down and proprietary…
The article ignores three fundamental points:
1) the ear-brain combination is horribly non-linear in every way imaginable[1], and the hearing aid has to deal with that
2) the power consumption is remarkably small, and needs to be given the size of the batteries
3) a lot of the cost is associated with testing ears, selecting the device, configuring the device, and ensuring it is properly fitted.
At least the article gives a nod to the concept that amateur amplifiers can permanently dmage hearing
[1] without that it would be impossible to compress audio, e.g. MP3
There is a barrier to entry – the medical device approval process – which is littered with costs. The FDA only regulates prescription hearing aids; it does not regulate personal sound amplification products (PSAPs).
So hearing aid purchased under a health plan for seniors will be costly (depends on your co-pay). Many have low or no coverage under medicare etc. “Medicare doesn’t cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids. You pay 100% for hearing aids and exams. Some private plans have coverage, but the industry is such a racker that the co-pay is very high.
If you buy from Aliexpress, you can get a good one for well under $50 https://www.aliexpress.com/wholesale?catId=0&initiative_id=SB_20210201105103&SearchText=hearing+aid
Bose Hearphones are (ahem- were) audio earphones targeted to people with hearing loss. My mom uses a pair,
and they work great- a fraction of the cost of her regular hearing aids, and much better audio quality.
Unfortunately, Bose discontinued the product.
Most people don’t know enough about hearing loss to talk about hearing aids. Too many do think it’s just a tiny amplifier. “Turn up the volume” may mean hearing the crickets outside more than the quiet talker next to you.
Hearing loss is about losing frequency response, and dynamic range. And it’s very personal, nobody’s hearing loss is the same as someone else’s.
Twenty years ago it was still all analog, tiny controls that could allow some adjustment, and which had the potential of getting dirty.
Digital makes it way easier to customize, and programming is done externally. I suspect a range of hearing aids may use the same hardware, the softare changing the cost.
Open source onky works if it changes things. Tiny parts, and miniaturization, means you won’t be making your own hearing aid. And most people want them as small as possible, so they won’t be noticed.
Why don’t hearing aids have bluetooth built in? Mine doesn’t, there’s an external box that feeds the hearing aid via a loop, at 13MHz.
It’s easy to talk about the high cost, and how easy it would be to make your own, but reality is different.
Health is big buisness, perhaps the biggest. Entire industries being built around it. I’m not sure anything open source could survive stepping on big business toes. I would suspect anything open source that was successful in any way, would be gobbled up by some company. Imagine inventing a new effecient energy source, cheap, easy to build. Put your mind into what would follow. Seems as Charity in one way or another is the only way to tame the beast.
By “charity” you surely mean “single payer” where everyone is covered and nobody has out of pocket expenses. Indeed this is really the only way to encourage cost savings.
Another way to look at it is that medical is expensive. Not just because it’s expensive to the user in the US, but because it’s expensive, period.
So that really expensive drug that I get every six months, it means I won’t die. But someone had to develop that drug, and test it. It has other uses, but my disease is rare. The cost of development is high, and not a mass of buyers to divide up that cost.
So maybe drug companies shouldn’t bother for things that won’t give a return?
(I don’t pay for my very expensive drug, I’m not sure if it’s the government or the same drug company that pays if one has too low income)
Rare Disease Day is the last day of February.
