We never insist that a hack be practical. [Tech Ingredients] is living proof as they modded a computer case to use a window air conditioner for overclocking a computer. They think they haven’t hit the ceiling yet, and got their AMD Ryzen 8-core processor up to 4.58 GHz.
An advantage of forcing air from an air conditioner is that the air forced into the system is quite dry and clean. The trick is to create a simple duct to attach to a 5,000 BTU air conditioner. It doesn’t actually interface with the CPU cooling block, instead it just forces cool air into the case and this tends to cool everything inside. Admittedly, it isn’t any worse than plunging your computer in liquid nitrogen, and we’ll admit that air conditioning units are made to keep large areas cold and work at high duty cycles. With the air conditioning running, they disconnected at least some of the stock fans. The temperatures stayed cool even at high speeds.
We really liked the thermal interface test rig, which they used to test interface media. We wondered though, if you could tap into the cooling loop and actually push refrigerant through a water cooling block. An alternative would be to use a double loop as a nuclear reactor does, with a water loop on the CPU and the refrigerant loop in the air conditioner. Still, the way they did it has the advantage of being simple and reversible.
This is making us think about just 3D printing a faceplate for our air conditioner to hold a few Raspberry PI boards. Cheaper than a Dewar flask.
10 thoughts on “PC Overclocking With An Air Conditioner”
Considering how cold it is right now I could use outside air to cool things down.
Back in high school, I spent many hours overclocking my first computer (with its C2D cpu!), and could easily get an extra 10% in the middle of winter (granted I was in the SF Bay Area, so not sub-zero temps). I spent most of the winter with my door closed and the window wide open just to get a few extra F@H points. I actually did my senior project on Distributed Computing vs Super Computing as a result of my learning to OC. Got to go visit the Columbia Super Computer, and interview the team running F@H down at Stanford. Those were both really fun experiences.
I would worry about the air getting too dry and increasing the likelihood of static discharge damaging components.
I’d worry too Matt. As it is ham antennas pick up quite a lot of static.
However if a system is properly grounded, static electricity shouldn’t be
much of a problem since there is an easy path to ground.
Being a metric lad, I am always confused with BTUs. Is a 5000 BTU air conditioner a big one or a small one? BTU is a measure of energy, isn’t it? So presumably some measure of time is implied, BTUs per hour, I’m guessing. Is that a measure of the cooling power, or the electrical input power? I’m confused. Thanks.
Quick lookup says 1 btu = 1055 Joule
According to Consumer Reports, 5000 BTUs per hour is the lowest power of window air conditioner typically sold. 5000 BTUs is 5 MJ according to google. The air conditioner in my small bedroom is 5200 BTUs and draws 530 watts.
It is a measure of the cooling power– British Thermal Units
In Traditional American Units, 12,000 BTU = 1 ton. Simple.
I’m going to be honest, I am confused either way. I am an American but a proper engineering curriculum has led me to use metric most of the time. Neither experience has helped me conceptualize units of heat. I haven’t dealt with heat enough to get my head around what one BTU or J of heat actually means.
