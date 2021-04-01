As fascinating and frustrating as it was to watch the recent Suez canal debacle, we did so knowing that the fallout from it and the analysis of its impact would be far more interesting. Which is why this piece on the potential of additive manufacturing to mitigate supply chain risks caught our eye.
We have to admit that a first glance at the article, by [Davide Sher], tripped our nonsense detector pretty hard. After all, the piece appeared in 3D Printing Media Network, a trade publication that has a vested interest in boosting the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. We were also pretty convinced going in that, while 3D-printing is innovative and powerful, even using industrial printers it wouldn’t be able to scale up enough for print parts in the volumes needed for modern consumer products. How long would it take for even a factory full of 3D-printers to fill a container with parts that can be injection molded in their millions in China?
But as we read on, a lot of what [Davide] says makes sense. A container full of parts that doesn’t arrive exactly when they’re needed may as well never have been made, while parts that are either made on the factory floor using AM methods, or produced locally using a contract AM provider, could be worth their weight in gold. And he aptly points out the differences between this vision of on-demand manufacturing and today’s default of just-in-time manufacturing, which is extremely dependent on supply lines that we now know can be extremely fragile.
So, color us convinced, or at least persuaded. It will certainly be a while before all the economic fallout of the Suez blockage settles, and it’ll probably longer before we actually see changes meant to address the problems it revealed. But we would be surprised if this isn’t seen as an opportunity to retool some processes that have become so optimized that a gust of wind could take them down.
15 thoughts on “JIT Vs. AM: Is Additive Manufacturing The Cure To Fragile Supply Chains?”
One thing the 3D-printing fanboys constantly seem to ingore: Injection molding IS additive manufacturing.
I thought it was liquid-phase forging?
A fancy word that means the same?
Actually, that reminds me of this fascinating YouTube video from around 1910, the crew at Netherton foundry making the anchors for the Titanic by additive manufacturing. A process called “piling” where red-hot metal is forge-welded by hand on to a starter piece to make components too large to forge in other ways.
https://youtu.be/k_LA_R4ifYk?t=319
The whole video is well worth a watch, as is the “Part 2” one (which is the first half)
FDM also liquifies plastic – the gist is you don‘t take stuff away from your raw material.
Metal laser sintering folks are working on steel alloys that sinter better, and processes that increase density of the end part. Why? To make molding/casting tooling better.
One of the coolest things I’ve seen lately are mold-sand printers for one-off castings. It’s ~10-20x cheaper than SLS, and makes sense for short runs and prototypes.
A lot of the benefit of additive manufacturing/prototyping is still in the jigs/tooling.
Make stuff (componets, subassemblies) in house? Who’d have thought….
Don’t forget to analyse the supply chains for the raw materials though.
Brexit is teaching the car manufacturers the same lessons. Warehouse and component manufacture in the UK. Which creates jobs locally.
The idea is basically that local (additive) production provides an attractive insurance against supply chain interruptions. It might cost more 99.9% of the time, but you’re covered when ships run aground.
The effective premium that you pay for this insurance is the difference in overseas production price minus the cost of shipping. If the cost of a metal widget is about 30x higher when it’s sintered vs cast, for instance, this premium is very expensive indeed. You’d be better off buying shipping insurance directly.
If the idea is to spin up (local, additive) production on demand when the ship runs aground, the OP’s article describes very well why that won’t work in the last 1/3 of the piece. Parts need to be designed for additive manufacturability. If they’re not already, then the local-additive option is even more expensive b/c there’s a design (and testing?) cost as well.
Doing all of this work within the couple weeks it takes to get the container ship unstuck is unlikely, so you’d have to have the designs sitting around already, which means doing 2x design/test work for all of the parts you want covered: once for “normal” manufacturing, and once for additive replacements.
You’d be better off buying shipping insurance.
Not all AM methods require redesign. At work we often print forgings and castings from unmodified designs using a powder-bed aluminium printer. This is useful to test part function, but not durability as the AM parts are generally stronger.
There is also the economical issue of maintainng the local source that can supply the full capacity when needed. Who is going to pay for and train the workers not to mention the manufacturing equipments sitting idle? No one.
It seems the AM marketeer that wrote the article VASTLY underestimates the cost of having any equipment running in-house to produce parts and overestimates the cost of having parts shipped (a lot, actually probably most of which ISN’T actually JIT delivery). It takes a massive amount of space for the equipment and raw materials to do things yourself and especially small companies will have problems doing so. The scale advantage concentrated manufacturing has now given us is that a single large company with all the specialized equipment needed can deliver parts and base materials to smaller companies worldwide that can then focus on building their product. This is a cheaper solution in the long run. For many companies it’s much cheaper and easier to buy a container full of all the different components they need and just store that stock in a back room somewhere than it it so run AM manufacture when they need parts. They don’t particularly care if the parts get there in 3 weeks or 4 weeks or 5 weeks (There’s a maximum of course but it isn’t really set in stone usually)
Indeed I question the wisdom of making plastic buckets or margarine tubs in China then shipping them across the world because (after shipping and handling) it’s .05 cents cheaper per product. But the problem is that for so many parts that tiny price difference still means that parts produced in China win out. Even if manufacturers don’t print their own parts but go to an AM manufacturing specialist in the area, the cost of doing so locally will probably be higher than waiting a few weeks and getting a few boxes full from Asia. Which is why that’s not likely to get commonplace unless there’s significant rule changes or a more lasting change to shipping availability. There’s a lot of “re-shoring” already happening, but little of it (for mass manufacture anyway) is in AM. For plastics it’s all injection moulding, because if you need 10.000 parts (or more) it’s just more efficient. For metals advances in cutting tools and machine design mean that even subtractive manufacturing can produce lots of parts very quickly and efficiently. The gains needed to make AM effective here would mean you’d need to be making hundreds of thousands of parts for it to pay off. Many manufacturers simply don’t know they’ll be making that many and are not going to make the effort.
On top of all that, getting a design suitable for AM and actually have it run reliably for more than a single part requires a massive outlay at the start of the project in time and effort to get it “just right”. In comparison chucking a hunk of steel into a mill and getting your part out is a much simpler and more well understood process that takes much less time to get right.
+1 ie what ThisGuy said.. Saved me having to say it..
I’d love to be a fly on the wall if you were invited to a blockchain discussion.
Logic 1, Hype 0
“Just in time” is analog to a power supply with a small elecrolytic capacitor. It can not live well with surges.
At first glance the solution is to increase the capacitor (local stocks) but we are dealing with money, and what is cheaper always wins.
But money brings another complication to the probl m: Acoounting depends upon the time lapse you consider. This episode with ever given represented a huge loss along one week, but it might not be loss enough along a decade to justify the increase a conservative solution like to increase local stocks neither something as bold as switch to AM.
Worth to mention that from an engineer perspective, globalism is not a good model as it requires all gears to be aligned to work well. And the history shows us the human beings are not capable of living in peace for a long period of time.
On the other hand, on a humanist point of view, globalism might be persuading world peace along the last decades, and in that sense globalism is a bitter medicine.
The lesson here is that the problem is complex, and we should not skip to any solution so fast.
Or maybe just get the injection moulding done by a firm who are at least in the same country as you?
