Many readers will be familiar with the final scene of Raiders Of The Lost Ark, in which the Ark of the Covenant, having been retrieved by Indiana Jones, is placed in a crate and wheeled off to be lost in the seemingly infinite depths of a dusty Government warehouse. Who knows what treasures lurk in such fabled taxpayer-funded repositories, and as if to prove their vast potential, [Arthur O’Dwyer] relates a tale of digital archaeology in which the entire source code of a game thought long-lost was regurgitated with the help of a civil servant.
The game in question is Castlequest, which he had played in the 1980s on the now-defunct GEnie online service. One of very few online references to it came via an entry in the copyright catalog of the US Copyright Office, where copyright holders can choose to register their works. Eventually after some detective work and a conversation with one of the game’s authors, he received copies of the entry. But instead of the expected summary, he was pleasantly surprised to find the full Fortran code of the game. The snag was that it came as a PDF scan of printed pages rather than as code itself, so there followed a tedious process of transcription before it could be published in a GitHub repository and eventually made compilable. The code remains copyrighted as an important part of its story, but should you be interested you can transport yourself back four decades and try your luck at text adventuring.
Maybe there’s more to be found in those dusty copyright warehouses, and searching for it has to be more pleasant than digging up landfills.
6 thoughts on “Exhuming An Ancient Game From A Government Warehouse”
“The code remains copyrighted as an important part of its story…”
_Everything_ is copyrighted, except where explicitly put into the public domain! What this code is lacking is a license, meaning you can’t actually do anything with it, as the copyright holders haven’t given permission.
In addition GEnie was bought by IDT corporation which is an active company, so if the game was written for GEnie it will be copyright protected for 95 years after publication unless Mickey Mouse extends his copyright again.
“a tedious process of transcription…”
Phh. When I were a lad, we used to type in reams of hex data in the hope of getting a working game out the other side. And then double-checking it all. And then waiting for the next month’s magazine in the hope of an errata. And then the one after that… Thanks for nothing, ‘Your Computer’
I remember the 80’s computer magazines, which were largely that. I never bothered becase typo is my middle name.
Yeah, a page load of DATA was a pain, but if it was the only way for you to get a new game you would go through the pain.
Some put in a checksum check in the parser, so at least you could find out where the error was easily enough. DATA ,checksum
Then (on the Amstrad CPC at least) someone wrote some code (which would would have to run prior to entering the BASIC listing from the magazine) that hooked into the BASIC editor so that the checksum was printed when entering each line of the program, and those codes were printed for each line in the magazine, which made things a lot more reliable.
Everything is copyrighted? Not even remotely true. A Tale of Two Cities, the Bible, the tag on a mattress that tells you not to remove the tag on a mattress…. and wait for it… copyright law itself !
“a PDF scan of printed pages” IS “code itself”.
