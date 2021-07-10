[Mike Patey] had made a name for himself by building high-performance experimental aircraft. In his latest project, he added a transforming wing that can extend its chord by up to 16 inches for low speed and high angle of attack performance.
The aircraft in question, a bush plane named Scrappy, has been attracting attention long before [Mike] even started building the wings. Designed for extremely short take-off and landing (STOL) performance, only some sections of the fuselage frame remain from the original Carbon Cub kit. The wings are custom designed and feature double slats on the leading edge, combined with large flaps and drooping ailerons on the trailing edge. The slats form an almost seamless part of the wing for normal flying, but can expand using a series of linkages integrated into each precision machine wing rib. Making extensive use of CFD simulations, the slats were designed to keep the center-of-lift close to the center of the wing, even with 50 degrees of flaps. Without the slats, the pilot would need to use almost all the elevator authority to counteract the flaps and keep the aircraft’s nose up.
Leading-edge slats have been around since before WW2, but you don’t see them used in pairs like this. Aircraft like Scrappy will never be commercially viable, but innovation by people like [Mike] drives aviation forward. [Mike]’s previous project plane, Draco, was a large turboprop bush plane built around a PZL-104 Wilga. Sadly it was destroyed during an ill-considered take-off in 2019, but [Mike] is already planning its successor, Draco-X.
4 thoughts on “Wing Can Expand To Fly Really Slow For Short Take-Off And Landing”
Those whole people being water balloons in a flying hunk of metal seems dangerous enough. Building your own flying contraption just seems like tempting fate. Physics is not kind to us water balloons; we pop.
In the 1980’s there were five times as many homebuilt aircraft registered per year as commercial aircraft in the USA.
Now that companies like Cessna are selling lots of light aircraft again, the numbers aren’t as skewed: there are more homebuilts registered per year than any commercial aircraft company sells, but the total number of aircraft built by Cessna et al is greater than the number of homebuilts, barely.
There are a _lot_ of homebuilt aircraft in the sky and the vast majority of them do very well.
Mike Patey is one of those rare people who have the golden trifecta: Time, Money, AND Brains, all at the same time. I love his enthusiasm.
This is really cool. Double slotted flaps are pretty common, especially on large aircraft, but double slats are unusual.
For a time, a lot of designers were building aircraft with auto slats that popped out as a result of air pressure when the angle of attack was high enough that flow separation was starting, but that had issues when one opened and the other didn’t because of slight differences in lift (particularly exciting in low speed turns during landing) and the resulting asymmetric lift was Very Exciting.
Since then, people have spent a fair amount of design time trying to ensure lift augmentation devices deploy and behave in a symmetric manner, and the higher the lift augmentation, the more important that symmetry becomes.
My STOL friends concentrated on more power and wingtip extensions. This is a far cooler and more ambitious route of development.
