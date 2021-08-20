Hackaday Podcast 132: Laser Disco Ball, Moore’s Law In Your Garage, Cheap Cyborg Glasses, And A Mouse That Detects Elephants

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys debate the great mysteries of the hacking universe. On tap this week is news that Sam Zeloof has refined his home lab chip fabrication process and it’s incredible! We see a clever seismometer built from plastic pipe, a laser, and a computer mouse. There’s a 3D printed fabric that turns into a hard shell using the same principles as jamming grippers. And we love the idea of high-powered lasers being able to safely direct lighting to where you want it.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (60 MB or so.)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 132 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

That sound was from Doom 3

Unfortunately nobody got this one right. Tune in next week for a new What’s That Sound for your next chance!

Sad trombone, not sad trumpet.

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: