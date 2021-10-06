Atari ST Still Manages Campground Reservations After 36 Years

“Don’t fix it if it ain’t broke”. That’s what we guess [Frans Bos] has been thinking for the past few decades, as he kept using his Atari ST to run a booking system for the family campground. (Video, embedded below.)
Although its case has yellowed a bit, the trusty old machine is still running 24/7 from April to October, as it has done every year since 1985. In the video [Frans] demonstrates the computer and its custom campground booking system to [Victor Bart].
To be exact, we’re looking at an Atari 1040STF, which runs on a 68000 CPU and has one full megabyte of RAM: in fact it was one of the first affordable machines with that much memory. Output is through a monochrome display, which is tiny compared to the modern TFT standing next to it, but was apparently much better than the monitor included with a typical DOS machine back in the day.
Since no campground management software was available when he bought the computer, [Frans] wrote his own, complete with a graphical map showing the location of each campsite. Reservations can be made, modified and printed with just a few keystrokes. The only concession to the modern world is the addition of a USB drive; we can imagine it was becoming difficult to store and exchange data using floppy disks in 2021.
We love seeing ancient hardware being actively used in the modern world: whether it’s floppy disks inside a Boeing 747 or an Amiga running a school’s HVAC system. Thanks to [Tinkerer] for the tip.
This was a hell of a machine. Writing programs in Modula-2, doing TeX and Metafont.
Good ol’ time. My next one was a 386-40 with 4MB(!) RAM, Linux and X. Man, was that one fast.
Very neat but I’m not traveling to the Netherlands to see it. ;)
I used to own an Atari 1040 STF when I was in high school.
I was programming in GFA Basic.
I was doing speadsheets and dashboards for my father.
I used to tinker with midi too.
What a great machine…too bad my father got rid of it some day, without telling me…
Their website is also a trip to the past :). https://www.bohmerwald.nl/
Not the hero we deserve but the hero we need!
This is a testament on well built solutions and where frugality shines. Less is more!
