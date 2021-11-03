[mark] had an interesting idea when looking at all the wiring of a typical 3D printer; Use CAN Bus. There are a lot of wires going to the extruder assembly, and with most designs this thing is flying around at quite some speed. You’ve got connections for powering the heater, fan power, four wires for the extruder motor, thermistor sensor wires. You get the idea. Lots of wires. Worse, they’re all moving around with the axis, and if failures occur at either end due to poor strain relief, or the conductors themselves break, then all manner of interesting failures can occur. If the hot end thermistor connection goes open circuit, usually no damage occurs but the temperature control goes out the window and your print will fail.
Now if you push the electronics needed to drive and control the extruder, directly onto the moving body itself, and hook-up to the main printer electronics with CAN Bus, you can do the whole moving interconnect thing with a measly four wires. Yes, you need another PCB assembly, so it adds cost, but it does also simply the electronics at the control end, so some savings can be made. [mark] has used CAN Bus due its availability with modern microcontrollers and also its designed-in robustness, thanks to its automotive and industrial heritage. When you think about it, this is a rather obvious thing to do, and we’re not sure why we’ve not see it much before.
If you want to dig into the detail, the project GitHub has the schematics and code ready to go.
12 thoughts on “Simplify 3D Printer Wiring With CAN Bus”
Duet3D’s Duet 3 ecosystem has had CAN bus for a while now, with multiple options for adding more axis motors, tool heads, and distribution of the CAN bus and power wires to multiple expansion boards.
I came to check if someone had already posted this, since it’s amusing when something is “new” and yet already in commercial production at the same time…
There’s a bit of a difference: The commercial product is closed-source. This is an open project that anyone can implement without having to pay Duet3D first. It’s sort of like how printing on a conveyor belt has been around in commercial products for decades, but we’re only seeing it widespread now because patents expired. You may have noticed this is Hack-a-Day, not Buy-a-Day. If buying commercial products is more interesting to you than building things, please go back to Amazon.
The Duet3D thing is closed, are you sure? Duet itself is open, why would they close this?
With the ESP32, one could reduce the wires down to just power and communicate wirelessly…
You may have problems with latency, especially if a endstop switch is mounted on the tool head. But that’s an idea worthy investigating anyway.
Given that (most normal) 3D printers have a strictly defined build area I would be curious if going with good, old-fashioned, IR would be viable:
You might need more than one transmitter arranged around the perimeter of the bed, so that you are free to put a receiver wherever on the head assembly you prefer without risk of the receiver being pointed away from the transmitter or blocked by part of the system; but that would all be static wiring out of the way of moving parts so it would be at much lower risk of strain/repeated flex/etc. damage.
Data rates wouldn’t be super crazy high; but LED to photodiode is very, very, simple compared to running some protocol over wifi and then decoding those into peripheral control signals; so getting lower latency seems viable; and somewhere between 1-10mb/s is hardly bandwidth starvation for a use case that’s mostly about sending providing time-critical control signals to a handful of motors and heaters; and receiving some somewhat less time-critical temperature and location feedback.
The heater, fan control can be implemented locally and not need a whole lot of real interaction other than temperature set points. The motor is just about the only thing that is time critical, but even then at the high level, you really worry about the feed rate, stop, retract.
There are IRDA transceivers that implements all the logic level signals to drivers/receiver and IR components. Most 32-bit microcontrollers have IRDA mode for their serial port. If not, there are IRDA encoder/decoder chips from Microchip, TI etc.
As for wires, it was a solved problem back in the days of dot matrix printers…
With microcontrollers on both ends you can just roll an OOKd UART over the power (and I’m waiting for someone to say “just return the current through the frame” or something horrible).
The whole problem, though, is that reducing “number of wires” is a bit pointless. Just get a flexible jacket of the right size and there’s no difference between six or seven wires and one.
There are already a number of CAN boards for 3d printers in the wild, like HUVUD and TurboCAN. Problem is that the chip shortage is hitting these pretty hard, so availability is a problem.
also no one is interested in CAN bus systems in 3d printing since it’s just another thing to configure (people like plugging things in more then configuring a firmware file)
This was a planned feature of Smothieboard v2 (spec from many years ago: goo.gl/dOjHhX ) but was taken out to simplify the first revision.
Right now, we plan to explore being compatible with the Duet CAN system instead (if it’s well designed enough), then once we are, move on to designing our own tools on top of that.
That’s for after the v2 boards go into production though.
