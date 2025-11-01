An Audio Brick For Your Smart Home

If you’ve ever wanted to pump sound to all the rooms of your house, you might use any one of a number of commercial solutions. Or, you could go the more DIY route and whip up something like the Esparagus Audio Brick built by [Andriy].

The concept is simple—it’s a small unit, roughly the size of a brick, which streams high-quality audio. It’s based around an ESP32, which pulls in digital audio over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The microcontroller is hooked up to a TAS5825M DAC, which comes with a built-in amplifier for convenience. The Esparagus is designed for integration with Home Assistant, allowing for easy control as part of a smart home setup. It’s also compatible with Spotify Connect, AirPlay, and Snapcast—the latter of which provides excellent sync when using multiple units across several rooms.

Design files are available on Github for the curious. We’ve seen other neat projects in this space, before, too—like the charmingly-named OtterCast. Video after the break.