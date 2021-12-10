Hackaday Podcast 148: Pokemon Trades, Anniversary IPod Prototype, Stupid Satellite Tricks, And LED Strip Sensors

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get caught up on the week that was. People go to great lengths for video game saves, but this Pokemon hack that does hardware-based trade conversion between the Game Boy’s Pokemon 2 and Pokemon 3 is something else. Why do we still use batteries when super capacitors exist? They’re different components, silly, and work best at different things. Turns out you can study the atmosphere by sending radio waves through it, and that’s exactly what the ESA is doing… around Mars! And will machined parts become as easy to custom order as PCBs have become? This week we take a closer look at prototyping as a service.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 148 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

That sound was mobs from Minecraft

[Jort] was randomly drawn from 23 correct responses and wins the shirt!

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: