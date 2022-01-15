Roller skates are fun and all, but they’re pretty well limited to rolling on relatively smooth surfaces. [Fireball Tool] wanted something a little more rugged, so set about a build of his own.
The challenge of the design was to build these skates using as many wheelchair parts as possible, including the wheels. Roughly 22″ tall, the wheels have great bearings inside and are designed to run on a single-sided axle support, perfect for the skates. A metal bracket is then used to attach a snowboard boot binding so the wheels can be fitted to the wearer’s feet. Training wheels were fitted to the rear to make it easier for the rider, while a chainsaw engine was pressed into service to provide some welcome propulsive force.
In a short test on a flat workshop floor, the wheels performed ably. The hope is that the large diameter wheels should do better than traditional roller skates would on rough surfaces like grass or dirt. We look forward to seeing that test in action as a comparison to other powered skates we’ve seen. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Giant Wheels Make For Exciting Powered Rollerskates”
That’s gonna hurt!
Be prepared for a ripped ligament or outright twisted leg at the knee, or worse. The amount of force even if you strap below the knee than can be applied to that point given the size of the wheels and weight with “better traction plus the motor is likely a bad idea. The old movie shows much smaller wheels. I would suggest a smaller diameter with maybe a balloon tire that can handle rocks. It bears mentioning that there is a difference between “quad-skates” and inlines in that the center of gravity is different, with the tendency to either fall back-to-front/reverse on quads, and side to side on inlines, the length and position of the boot of course matters. You have created something in between with the training wheel and the position for center of gravity.
What you need to be careful is that angular momentum is not translated though the edge of the wheel at the knee level, or directly at the angle at the center hub. I’m not sure on that model he made how that energy is translated or where – but his knee is directly positioned at the outside of the wheel diameter and having training wheel likely won’t fix that. Having an engine on it also adds weight to the momentum on a twist. And before someone brings up linear momentum, given the wheels can turn on both opposing directions and inward – force is applied to the connecting structure, which is the rider in this case, and the knees/leg as a whole.
I won’t suggest picking up either of your feet at speed for say a turn.
Dunno but I want his workshop……
