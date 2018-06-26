It’s said that the electronic devices we use on a daily basis, particularly cell phones, could be so much smaller than they are if only the humans they’re designed for weren’t so darn big and clumsy. That’s only part of the story — battery technology has a lot to do with overall device size — but it’s true that chips can be made a whole lot smaller than they are currently, and are starting to bump into the limit of being able to handle them without mechanical assistance.
Or perhaps not, if [mitxela]’s hand-soldering of a tiny ball-grid array chip is any guide. While soldering wires directly to a chip is certainly a practical skill and an impressive one at that, this at least dips its toe into the “just showing off” category. And we heartily endorse that. The chip is an ATtiny20 in a WLCSP (wafer-level chip-scale package) that’s a mere 1.5 mm by 1.4 mm. The underside of the chip has twelve tiny solder balls in a staggered 4×6 array with 0.4 mm pitch. [mitxela] tackled the job of soldering this chip to a 2.54-mm pitch breakout board using individual strands from #30 AWG stranded wire and a regular soldering iron, with a little Kapton tape to hold the chip down. Through the microscope, the iron tip looks enormous, and while we know the drop of solder on the tip was probably minuscule we still found ourselves mentally wiping it off as he worked his way across the array. In the end, all twelve connections were brought out to the protoboard, and the chip powers up successfully.
We’re used to seeing [mitxela] work at a much larger scale, like his servo-plucked music box or a portable Jacob’s Ladder. He’s been known to get small before though, too, like with these tiny blinkenlight earrings.
7 thoughts on “No Caffeine, No Problem: A Hand-Soldered Chip-Scale Package”
I’m impressed!
Hmm, um I’ve not done chips this small though probably will sometime in next few weeks and sure it’s good practice as well as showing how tough it can be but, wouldn’t it be a fair bit quicker and perhaps a bit nicer to dab the end of the wire in some solder paste first (as well as maybe having the wire pretinned/dipped so the solder paste wets better such as if the paste a bit old) ?
His steady hand and patience is very cool. I’m thinking though, if he’s going to do this a lot, he should invest some time creating a pair of heated tweezers.
This is so painful to watch…
I don’t want to seem like I’m complaining, but how someone can do such a hard work without at least a clean tip and a liberal amount of flux is beyond me.
1+
3x3mm and 100 pads on our Nordic NRF52840
Attempted to solder it… Gave up :)
SMD sub rice grain size. For a prototype batteri manager. Super glued them to a unclad board dead bug style and intended to Soldier hairthin Cooper Wire between Them! Ended as a burnt smelly 100$ mess.