The first PCBs we built involved a draftsman laying out large pieces of tape. The finished artwork would be photographically reduced to produce the board. This solved a few problems. It was easier to work on the large pieces and any errors were reduced by the scale amount. Boards from this era have a distinct appearance because the tracks are generally curved. But when computer-aided drafting took over, the early packages couldn’t deal with wavy lines making all sorts of angles. So traces started appearing at very common angles like 45 degrees or 90 degrees only. If you use KiCAD, though, there’s no reason to have rectilinear traces. Now there is a plugin to help make your boards appear like old-fashioned circuit boards.
The video by [mitxela] below talks about how we got here and debunks some common myths about PCB design. The plugin produces rounded corners and teardrop-shaped pads. There’s also a second post on the topic with more details. The effect isn’t just ornamental. There are some reasons graceful traces might be better than sharp angles.
3 thoughts on “KiCAD Plugin Gives Your PCBs That Handmade Look”
It is certainly not true that you can send “any design” and it will get “etched to perfection”. Even when I request electrical checks, I have received boards that turn out to have shorts. Making your design to reduce chance of errors is still a good idea. Nice rounded traces and teardrop pads are not bad of course, but I would still avoid sharp acute angles, especially when working at design limits.
Avoiding acid traps is quite important when pushing the capabilities of a PCB maker.
And it would be nice if KiCAD had an option to fail a DRC if an intersection creates an angle sharper than X degrees. (usually 90)
Likewise it would be nice if KiCAD had a tool that made angled corners of a specified size. (More or less just adds a triangle to said corner to ensure it is “always” less than 90 degrees.)
(maybe there is a plugin for this, but it really should be a feature of the base program…)
They are only a problem for home etched PCBs, you dont have to care about acid traps using modern manufacturing methods.
https://resources.pcb.cadence.com/blog/are-acid-traps-still-a-problem-for-pcbs-in-2019-2
Proof: look at any modern mainboard or other complex pcb, often they use grids as zone fill.
