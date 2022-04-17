There was a time when “real” engineering workstations ran
Linux Unix. Apollo and Sun were big names and Sun’s version was Solaris. Solaris has been an iffy proposition since Oracle acquired Sun, but Oracle announced last month that you can download and use Solaris 11.4 CBE free for non-production use.
Do you care? If you ever wanted to run “real” Unix this is an option although, honestly, so is Free BSD and it probably has better community support. On the other hand, since you can virtualize a machine to spin up, it might be worth a little time to install it.
On the other hand, if you have an old SPARC machine — this could be big news. We aren’t sure how far back the hardware this will support will go, but this could be just what you need to breathe new life into that eBay pizza box from Sun you’ve had in the basement. Of course, if you have an FPGA SPARC system, this might be interesting too, but we have no idea how much other stuff you need to implement to be able to benefit from Solaris.
Will you install Solaris? If so, tell us why. We are sure we won’t have to prompt you to tell us why not. In 2017, we thought we’d seen the end of Solaris, but apparently not. Maybe this will help those folks still on Solaris 9.
15 thoughts on “Solaris Might Be Free If You Want It”
“There was a time when “real” engineering workstations ran Linux.”
I think you meant Unix, not Linux.
> There was a time when “real” engineering workstations ran Linux.
Do you perhaps mean UNIX?
Actually, yes. Finger memory…
Doesn’t look like it goes on very old sparc machines, so nothing you could practically emulate on FPGA, around 2005 and newer is the gist I’m getting… actual deets https://docs.oracle.com/cd/E37838_01/html/E60973/glmru.html
I spitballed 2005 seeing EMT/AMD64 for x64 class, actual oldest Sparc it goes on is the T4 released in 2011.
“eBay pizza box from Sun” is going for insane prices already, most open source OS’s had to drop support for sparc because they just can’t get the hardware without paying totally insane prices.
” We are sure we won’t have to prompt you to tell us why not.”
I imagine most of the good stuff has already been copied.
I’m half wondering if this is a move from Oracle, extinguish the last remaining children of the Sun!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenSolaris#Derivatives
“solaris MIGHT be free if you want it”
emphasis added…
why waste time learning to administer solaris with who knows what licensing traps when netbsd is available for older boxes as well?
Ugh… Solaris has the dubious distinction of being an even worse offender than Linux in terms of garbling BSD vs. System V constructs into an incoherent whole. It evolved from a BSD code base and was developed to have a quasi System V API (plus wrinkles). And it had that F’d up select() behavior Yecch! Good riddance.
Yeah that eBAy pizza box in the basement nails it.
Or should we call it the blue pizza pizza oven. Consumes 300W an has the computing power of a raspberry.
And currently runs Debian. But it sounds fun to try Solaris sometime….
Please Please Please change your opening sentence. Some of us ran SunOS4 and Solaris and were very early adopters of Linux.
I hated that film – a load of boring and pretentious spiritualistic poop about as cerebral as a desiccated carrot. Endless boring takes of George Clooney staring vacantly into space does not constitute a basis of profundity.
You’re supposed to watch the original. Or read the book.
“Do you care?” Nope, while the SPARC hardware was cutting edge decades ago… Solaris was never as rock solid as people like to remember.
“the monolith is dead, long live the monolith”…
Oracles product line clung to pre-cload paradigms, and managers really resented having to hire 3 product specialists just to keep a service up.
Everyone has a horror story dealing with Oracle & SAP… they must have finally burned though the last of the goodwill Sun earned.
Keep your free cheese!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)