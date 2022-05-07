Some people look at a venerable resource like resistor color code charts and see something tried and true, but to [Andrew Jeddeloh], there’s room for improvement. A search for a more intuitive way is what led to his alternate cheat sheet for resistor color codes.
Color code references typically have a reader think of a 560 kΩ resistor as 56 * 10 kΩ, but to [Andrew], that’s not as simple as it could be. He suggests that it makes more sense for a user to start with looking up the colors to make 5.6 (green-blue), then simply look up that a following yellow band means resistance in the 100 kΩ range (assuming a four-band resistor); therefore 560 kΩ is green-blue-yellow.
The big difference is that the user is asked to approach 560 kΩ not as 56 * 10 kΩ, but as 5.6 * 100 kΩ. [Andrew] shares a prototype of a new kind of chart in his post, so if you have a few minutes, take it for a spin and see what you think.
Is his proposed method more intuitive, or less? We think [Andrew] makes a pretty good case, but you be the judge. After all, just because something has always been so doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. This happens to apply nicely to resistors themselves, in fact. It may seem like through-hole resistors have always had color bands, but that is not the case.
13 thoughts on “Re-imagining The Resistor Color Code Cheat Sheet”
Personally I think resistor manufacturers should just silk screen on the value in text.
Silk screening isn’t all that expensive, and much more readable than bands of color.
After all, if they can do it on a 0603 resistor and bellow, why not a through hole one too? Its round nature shouldn’t matter much, since they already do it on practically all through hole diodes.
There are resistors with printed values.
The values inevitably end up under the installed part where you can’t read it. You can’t readily check a finished board to see if the parts are in the right place.
Flat SMD resistors are all placed with the printed values up.
It’s to allow the value to be read no matter how the central cylinder is rotated. It’s quite clever really.
“Color code references typically have a reader think of a 560 kΩ resistor as 56 * 10 kΩ… The big difference is that the user is asked to approach 560 kΩ not as 56 * 10 kΩ, but as 5.6 * 100 kΩ”
I just think of the multiplier band as the number 0s. In the example it is 56 and four 0s. If you can’t easily mentally convert that into k or M you will have problems doing electronics.
I agree with you, as the colors say: 5 6 4 Green, Blue and Yellow and i don’t need a lookup or table as i did learn it in the late 60s early 70s.
Yes! Number of zeros. Me too.
40 years doing electronics, and I never clocked the “number of 0” for the multiplier. Thanks to BT for that.
40 years of doing electronics, and I never clocked that there was any other way of thinking about the the multiplier!
I find this the fascinating aspect to this HaD article.
BT: 110% in agreeance.
…and I just assumed that *everyone* was taught/learnt this way too, and that there was no other method.
(Was nine when my old man taught me)
Red = two zero’s
Org = three
Ylw = four.
etc
The proposed method just seems *way* harder.
Same – this is how I was taught and never considered ‘bands’. I think the Digikey chart he presents is also wrong on this basis!
I gave up and just use a multimeter.
Most resistors are 1% now, and the bands are basically unreadable on a blue background. So I just gave up. If it’s still in its bag, I read the bag. If it’s on my bench, I use a meter. If it’s in-circuit, I’m SOL since not even a cheat sheet will help.
I never had problems reading 5% resistors. No chart necessary. Manufacturers have apparently gone out of their way to ensure that the colors and spacing on 1% resistors are essentially unreadable and a chart will not help. Can’t even tell which end to start reading from. Need a simple talking component identifier.
