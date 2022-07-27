Silicon has had a long run as the king of semiconductors, and why not? It’s plentiful and works well. However, working well and working ideally are two different things. In particular, electrons flow better than holes through the material. Silicon also is a poor heat conductor as we’ve all noticed when working with high-speed or high-power electronics. Researchers at MIT, the University of Houston, and other institutions are proposing cubic boron arsenide to overcome these limitations.
According to researchers, this material is a superior semiconductor and, possibly, the best possible semiconductor. Unfortunately, the material isn’t nearly as common as silicon. Labs have created small amounts of the material and there is still a problem with fabricating uniform samples.
Early experiments show the material has very high mobility for electrons and holes along with thermal conductivity almost ten times greater than that of silicon. It also has a good bandgap, making it very attractive as a semiconductor material. In fact, only diamond and isotopically enriched cubic boron nitride have better thermal conductivity.
However, there are still unknowns about how to use the material in practical devices. Long-term stability tests are as lacking. So maybe it will wipe out silicon or maybe it won’t. Time will tell.
We are always on the lookout for the next big semiconductor material. However, we suspect this tech will be out of reach to the home semiconductor fab, at least for a little while.
10 thoughts on “Move Over Silicon, A New Semiconductor Is In Town”
GaN
Great semiconductor, rather expensive, and used when needed. This could be even greater, even more expensive, and used when GaN still won’t cut it.
All this to say, this new semiconductor may become the future of compact power management components. Silicon will be with us while electricity is still metered.
Extremely difficult to melt grow a GaN substrate, requires temperatures >1600˚C and pressures >45,000
atmospheres, and is really really really really slow. Much as I would love it to take over from Silicon yesterday, with Silicon there is 68 years of knowledge and problems that are already solved. There will NEVER be a perfect pull ( https://computerhistory.org/blog/patricias-perfect-pull/ ) of a GaN substrate, unless there is an amazing breakthrough (You are probably talking about a Haber-Bosch process level of amazing breakthrough).
GaN is fantastic but there is still decades of work needed for a GaN substrate material, it is currently produced by Epitaxy Growth – by depositing a thin layer (0.5 to 20 microns) on a foreign substrate.
Omega particle
Upp, bupp, bupp bupp. Bad idea.
“We are always on the lookout for the next big semiconductor material. However, we suspect this tech will be out of reach to the home semiconductor fab, at least for a little while.”
Still have supply chain problems, just with a new material.
What happens when the magic smoke escapes and it loaded with arsenic!
Haha I’m curious as well!
Having a material that mostly consists out of a material that more or less is banned for use in almost anything makes it a large uphill battle to market.
It is partly a similar story for Gallium Arsenide based semiconductors already. And these are somewhat rare. Even for applications where they would be advantageous.
Though, arsenic is used as an N type dopant in a lot of semiconductors. However, a dopant doesn’t need to be particularly concentrated, and where it is used there isn’t a lot of volume of it either. In the end, it is practically like it isn’t there. There is likely more arsenic in a tree than a CPU for a given volume.
But this obviously wouldn’t be the case for a bulk material consisting of ~50% arsenic.
The earth is made mostly of iron, oxygen and silicon, so nothing much is going to be as common as silicon. But who cares, it’s going to be used in relatively tiny amounts. The processing effort will dwarf the effort in finding material.
