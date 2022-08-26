This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos met up on a secret server to discuss the cream of this week’s crop of hacks. After gushing about the first-ever Kansas City Keyboard Meetup coming up tomorrow — Saturday the 27th, we start off by considering the considerable engineering challenge of building a knife-throwing machine, the logistics of live-streaming on the go, and the thermodynamics of split-level homes.
This week, Kristina came up with the What’s-That-Sound and managed to stump Elliot for a while, though he did eventually guess correctly after the tape stopped rolling. Think you know what it is? Then fill out the form and you’ll earn the chance to win a genuine Hackaday Podcast t-shirt!
Later in the show, we look at a macro pad that breaks the mold, an ASCII terminal like it’s 1974, and a Z80 that never was (but definitely could have been). Stick around as we root for the CubeSats hitching a ride aboard Artemis I, and at last call on the ‘cast, it’s lagers vs. ales (vs. ciders).
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 183 Show Notes:
News:
- The First-Ever Kansas City Keyboard Meetup Is This Weekend
- Kinesis Advantage in Men In Black + bonus fake typing
What’s that Sound?
- If you know what that sound was, you should fill out the form here to win a t-shirt!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Knife Throwing Machine Gets The Spin Just Right
- Livestreaming Backpack Takes Streaming On-The-Go
- 2022 Cyberdeck Contest: Extruded Rig Exudes Coolness
- ESP8266 Smart Vents Keep Tabs On Home Temps
- Is This The Oldest Open Source HVAC Project In Existence?
- Deepdeck: Going Beyond The Macro Pad
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Kristina’s Picks:
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 183: Stowaway Science, Cold Basements, And Warm Beers”
Update on the scorching split-level problem at Casa de Panos: we had an HVAC salesman out this morning to discuss the problem. It turns out that that when they knocked down the wall dividing the living room from the front room during the renovation that took place before we bought it, they took out three return vents and didn’t account for that at all. Also, the return vent up in my attic office pulls no air at all because it’s blocked with insulation, but it’s also a couple inches off the chase or something.
Bummer!
But, least now something can be done about it.
Don’t even think that little setback excuses you from reporting on the KC Keyboard Convention (KCKC).
B^)
