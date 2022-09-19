As Europe Goes To LEDs, Scientists Worry

There was a time when street lighting means someone had to go light the lamps. Electricity changed that, but street and outdoor lighting has been quietly going through a new revolution: LEDs. The problem, though, is that LEDs provide what scientists call “broad white” light and there are concerns about the impact the unnatural lighting will have on ecosystems, including people and animals.
Of course, the first step in worrying about something is to measure it. You would think that satellites would have a bird’s-eye view of the nighttime lighting landscape, and, of course, they do. But most of the imagery isn’t suitable for looking at the spectrum of wavelength data scientists need to quantify what they call ALAN — Artificial Light at Night.
The ISS imaging is, however, sufficient. Using special data techniques, they were able to track the adoption of LEDs over sodium lights and other technologies between 2012-2013 and 2014-2020 across Europe. For example, in the title image, you can see Belgium with an orange tint indicating low-pressure sodium lights. The Netherlands, France, and the UK have a more yellow hue, indicating high-pressure sodium lamps. Germany is more of a blue color due to fluorescent and mercury vapor bulbs.
The data shows that LED adoption is happening at different rates in different countries and the paper discusses the potential biological impacts ranging from melatonin production to impacting the lives of insects and bats. Besides that, the sensors used to measure the intensity of artificial life from space now respond to the wrong wavelengths, and are thought to underreport readings as more and more LED lighting appears. The real gem, though, is the Materials and Methods section discussing how they processed and calibrated the data.
This is one of those unintended consequences where making any change seems to impact a lot of non-obvious things. For example, reducing sulfur emissions isn’t always as good as you think it is. Then there is the problem of running “endless” wells dry.
11 thoughts on “As Europe Goes To LEDs, Scientists Worry”
It’s unfortuate… Every story for the past 20-30 years that says “has scientists worried” or “scientists are warning” …Seems to shut the brains of most people off. No one seems to care about things that actually do matter anymore, The general population has become the idiocracy
Boy keeps crying wolf.
The intensity of “artificial life” … “AI” Williams would perform better than that.
I don’t know… we can now ad artificial life at night to the lexicon. Is Al “AI” Williams Imagining the first AI Nightlife?
Change the bloody phosphors.
Doesn’t change the problem – it’s the intense blue light that LEDs give off that is causing the night-time issues. The phosphors convert the blue light to longer wavelengths, so you can change them to whatever you like, the LED is still going to have too much blue in the spectrum to be suitable for night-time lighting.
I suppose you could go for UV diodes and go from there, but those would be less efficient and the point of using LEDs would be lost. Arguably, the point of using LEDs for street lighting is already pretty moot because they’re not that much more efficient or long-lasting, and they have a host of other problems including the light quality issue.
Yeah, but I can’t imagine that orangey monochromatic light was very good for us, or nature, either.
The blue-tinted light from LEDs is very effective at killing any semblance of night vision or dark adjustment, so you can’t see outside of the immediate areas being lit. They make you night blind. Sodium lamps don’t do that.
could light with a broader spectrum (closer to what the earth gets from the sun) more easily trigger daytime behaviors in wildlife?
No light, of any color, should be on anywhere unless there is somebody there, at that moment, who needs it. We have sensors in this day and age.
No outdoor light should be brighter than needed to help you find your way and keep you from stepping in chuckholes-or-whatever.
… and given the availability of both car headlights and bright, long-battery-life LED headlamps, and the fact that surveillance cameras don’t need visible light, it’s not clear there there should be any outdoor lighting anywhere at all.
Switching the lights off when there’s no-one on the street would cause an annoying disco effect when someone does goes by. If the lights aren’t on at all, the same effect happens by car headlights, especially if people then turn on their high beams to see further down the street.
It would also be very good for muggers who can simply stand still to fool the PIR sensors and wait in the darkness.
