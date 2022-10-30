A lot of old technology runs on parts no longer produced – HDDs happen to be one such part, with IDE drives specifically being long out of vogue, and going extinct to natural causes. There’s substitutes, but quite a few of them are either wonky or require expensive storage medium. Now, [dosdude1] has turned his attention to 1.8 ZIF IDE SSDs – FFC-connected hard drives that are particularly rare and therefore expensive to replace, found in laptops like the Macbook Air 1,1 2008 model. Unsatisfied with substitutes, he’s designed an entire SSD from the ground up around an IDE SSD controller and NAND chips. Then, he made the design open-source and filmed an assembly video so that we can build our own. Take a look, we’ve put it below the break!
For an open-source design, there’s a respectable amount of work shared with us. He’s reverse-engineered some IDE SSDs based on the SM2236 controller to design the schematic, and put the full KiCad files on GitHub. In the video, he shows us how to assemble this SSD using only a hot air station and a soldering iron, talks about NAND matching and programming software intricacies, and shows the SSD working in the aforementioned Macbook Air. Certainly, assembly would have been faster and easier with a stencil, but the tools used work great for what’s a self-assembly tutorial!
In YouTube comments, [dosdude1] shares way more technical details, and says he’ll be selling these if there’s interest, too. We’ve seen him work on a variety of involved projects breathing life into old but deserving hardware – this GPU RAM upgrade to make it work with an Apple Xserve is a noteworthy endeavour alone. We’ve seen a similar journey done by another prominent hacker, [Wenting Zhang], building an SSD for a lovely-looking Benq S6 miniature machine.
We thank [rasz_pl] for sharing this with us!
2 thoughts on “ZIF HDDs Dying Out? Here’s An Open-Source 1.8″ SSD”
Neat! Looks like he’s got a decent DIY SMD workflow going there. But as I heard the remark “long and tedious process”, referring to populating all those passives, I must recommend a hybrid approach. Why not use the cheap (assuming the usual Chinese PCB(A) houses are used) SMT asm options for as much of the passives as possible?
I always try to have as much as I can of the “tedious”, generic std. parts e.g. passives, assembled for me. Worth every cent, and every extra day of production time. It will probably save you tons of time, especially after you’ve done all the bring-up and testing of the 1st board, and you look at the pile of work represented by the other 9 (or more) boards you got.
Even with some limitations, e.g. only single-sided assembly, or some of your more exotic parts (ICs, connectors) N/A for SMT – fine. You can probably have 90-100% of the passives on 1-side anyway. And every part that you can have assembled, is one less part you have to solder yourself.
Cheap PCB going cheap PCBA service, it’s a winner.
On eBay I once bougt a dual MicroSD to CF card adapter and a CF to ZIF adapter for my 2008 Dell NB. Stll serves me well.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)