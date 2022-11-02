Nowadays, some people in Europe worry about energy prices climbing, and even if all the related problems disappear overnight, we’ll no doubt be seeing some amounts of price increase. As a hacker, you’re in a good position to evaluate the energy consuming devices at your home, and maybe even do something about them. Well, [Peter] put some solar panels on his roof, but couldn’t quite figure out a decent way to legally tie them into the public grid or at least his flat’s 220V network. Naturally, a good solution was to create an independent low-voltage DC network in parallel and put a bunch of devices on it instead!
He went with 48V, since it’s a voltage that’s high enough to be efficient, easy to get equipment like DC-DCs for, safe when it comes to legal matters concerned, and overall compatible with his solar panel setup. Since then, he’s been putting devices like laptops, chargers and lamps onto the DC rail instead of having them be plugged in, and his home infrastructure, which includes a rack full of Raspberry Pi boards, has been quite content running 24/7 from the 48V rail. There’s a backup PSU from regular AC in case of overcast weather, and in case of grid power failures, two hefty LiFePO4 accumulators will run all the 48V-connected appliances for up to two and a half days.
The setup has produced and consumed 115kWh within the first two months – a hefty contribution to a hacker’s energy independence project, and there’s enough specifics in the blog post for all your inspiration needs. This project is a reminder that low-voltage DC network projects are a decent choice on a local scale – we’ve seen quite viable proof-of-concept projects done at hackercamps, but you can just build a small DC UPS if you’re only looking to dip your feet in. Perhaps, soon we’ll figure out a wall socket for such networks, too.
5 thoughts on “Low-Voltage DC Network Build Incited By Solar Panels”
48V is what the cell sites are using these days. I need to setup something like this for a neighborhood watch project.
I installed telco equipment in a datacenter where this device had to be connected to a 48v rail.
I saw a 48v setup at SHA2017 with Solar panels.
Nice. Only bummer to a setup like this (assuming its significant other approved and situated safely away from pets and children) is once their local energy stores are full the excess is wasted, which when you are so so close to a grid that an interconnect is rather cheaply possible is a real shame. Not that I am blaming them for that situation, they have already done a good job for themselves and can’t magic up legal/safe/affordable ways to solve that one last hurdle… Bureaucrats are perhaps even lower forms of life than lawyers and politicians, though they do all so often resemble each other through their lives perhaps they are all the different states of the same lifeform…
I will say that to make life simpler on the DC side for the non-techie folks you may co-habitate with or provide support for the best options these days is probably USB power… Much as I hate to say it as USB power delivery is a mess, that seems like a massive pain to implement properly, and is very very unlikely to be nearly as efficient as a 48v rail. Its just so ubiquitous and something the non-techie understands – as it is plug in and it works (if you set it up right). Avoiding the need to find the right DC-DC converter for everything or to actively control the ‘PSU’ voltage before plugging in a new device each time – I do that on my desk and haven’t fried anything yet…
But as off the shelf battery packs that have solar tracking inputs, and maybe even an inverter for that AC device you/they must have AND the USB power are available if you wish to avoid the effort of making your own, doing that more annoying USB power negotiation stuff for you it doesn’t need to be hard to set up. Plus there is still more than enough work for the hacker in us all getting the solar cells mounted (ideally on sun tracking mounts), providing the status monitor, low battery alarms and sorting out the cable runs neatly to the essential locations that its only cheating a little bit…
I’ve been considering something like this for 5v, as USB powered devices have become more ubiquitous. Better yet would be some 5v and some variable voltage USB C ports. From there, you can use the 5v for low power devices and the USB C for higher power demand devices. The downside is that the USB C ports would have to handle voltage on a per-port basis, where the USB A 5v would just be a simple 5v bus.
If nothing else, I’ll almost certainly eventually setup an office with a 5v USB power network. And I might do a 12v one as well, because my electronics projects that need more than 5v almost always need 12v. (Also, I’m pretty sure every router I own uses 12v, and just having simple custom wall plugs instead of a wall wart transformer for every single device would be extremely nice!)
I’m sorry to be the one telling you, but 5V (even 12V), is not good for power distribution: loss along the cable after just a meter or two are within 10% or more, not really usable.
Cars have been struggling with 12V but can cope with as they are small, but truck and big boat use 24V for this reason, and yes, 48V is the best value: still a safe range rating as long as you dont lick it, standard voltage, plenty of devices, and can be transported to some length without much loss.
