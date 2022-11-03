End Of An Era, As LEGO To Discontinue Mindstorms

When there are so many single board computers and other products aimed at providing children with the means to learn about programming and other skills, it is easy to forget at time before the Arduino or the Raspberry Pi and their imitators, when a computer was very much an expensive closed box.
Into this late-’90s vacuum left in the wake of the 8-bit home computer revolution came LEGO’s Mindstorms kits, a box of interlocking goodies with a special programmable brick, which gave kids the chance to make free-form computerized robotic projects all of their own. The recent news that after 24 years the company will discontinue the Mindstorms range at the end of the year thus feels like the end of an era to anyone who has ridden the accessible microcontroller train since then.
What became Mindstorms has its roots in the MIT Media Lab’s Programmable Brick project, a series of chunky LEGO bricks with microcontrollers and the Mindstorms LEGO brick contacts for motors and sensors. Their Logo programming language implementation was eschewed by LEGO in favor of a graphical system on a host computer, and the Mindstorms kit was born. The brand has since been used on a series of iterations of the controller, and a range of different robotics kits.
In 1998, a home computer had morphed from something programmable in BASIC to a machine that ran Windows and Microsoft Office. Boards such as Parallax’s BASIC Stamp were available but expensive, and didn’t come with anything to control. The Mindstorms kit was revolutionary then in offering an accessible fully programmable microcontroller in a toy, along with a full set of LEGO including motors and sensors to use with it.
We’re guessing Mindstorms has been seen off by better and cheaper single board computers here in 2022, but that doesn’t take away its special place in providing ’90s kids with their first chance to make a proper robot their way. The kits have found their place here at Hackaday, but perhaps most of the projects we’ve featured using them being a few years old now underlines why they are to meet their end. So long Mindstorms, you won’t be forgotten!
Header image: Mairi, (CC BY-SA 3.0).
9 thoughts on “End Of An Era, As LEGO To Discontinue Mindstorms”
Very sad, its a great concept. That said I doubt its really going anywhere, they will keep making the motors and technic parts for everything else and the community that has created so many pi/Arduino to Lego conversion bits will pick up the slack mostly. As Lego Technic is still by far the easiest way to prototype and play with mechanisms, even in the age of 3d printers its probably the cheapest too (practically immortal level of durable and reusable), its only really going to make it harder for children of non-techie parents to get into.
I still have and use all my mindstorms RCX (mostly 1.0’s – same model as in the picture mostly with the Barrel jack bought dirt cheap years ago). Great little boxes, tough buggers too, though the 2×2 tile electrical wires are showing their age – lots of them are starting to shed the insulation and I’ve not got round to looking at how to solve that problem.
I have looked into the cable stuff. Once you get the hang on opening the black connectors the rest is quite simple. Its an isolation displacement connector on the inside. I 3D printed a tool to put them back together in a vise. The real challenge are the sensors with a fixed length of cable. Those are ultrasonic-welded shut and cant be taken apart non-destructively. I hope to get around to finish my designs of 3d-printable housings for those someday.
Yeah I’ve popped one apart and discovered it won’t be a huge challenge once you get a system going. Have you found a good source for Lego look alike black insulated cable too? Be nice to keep it looking stock.
I have managed to get some of the sensors apart, if you are gentle and patient enough you can pop the odd weld with the torque non-destructively. That said the sensors are kind of garbage today in many ways, so for me I’d say just buy 2×4 or 2×3 bricks to modify or print your own.
Sadness, l think I had at least as much fun with them as my kids 20 years ago. I hosted a team that competed at my kids school each year. I was fun to introduce kids to robotics and programming for the first time.
That’s sad to hear. I wanted a Mindstorms set as a child, but couldn’t afford it.
I seem to recall they were super expensive even by Lego standards. For someone where getting any Lego set was strictly a Christmas/birthday scenario the mind storm (and technic even) was firmly out of reach.
I wonder what this will mean for the First Lego League. Mindstorms is used extensively by FLL teams. We had purchased SPIKE Prime kit but from the article that MIGHT be continuing. Not sure. Have to see what First and Lego announce at the end of this year.
So sad, this was my robotics platform when I was a kid.
The scout (blue one) was great too.
That was my first contact with robotics and also LabView-based programming, back in 2004. So sad
