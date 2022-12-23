Chainless “Digital Drive” Bikes Use Electric Power Transmission Instead

We’re all familiar with how regular bikes work, with the pedals connected to the rear wheel via a simple chain drive. This setup is lightweight, cheap, and highly efficient. It’s not the only way to drive a bike though, and there’s plenty of buzz around the concept of “digital drive” bikes.
These drivetrains rely on electrical methods to transfer power in place of mechanical. The pedals are used to turn an electric generator, with power then sent to an electric motor which drives the rear wheel. The concept may sound overly complicated, but it does offer some benefits. The generator can change its operation to keep the rider pedalling at their most efficient, consistent rate. There would also be no chain to fall off, get snagged on clothing, or require regular maintenance.
It would make integrating regenerative braking possible, too, allowing the bike to harvest energy when going downhill too. This could be achieved with a storage battery or supercapacitor. As a bonus, it would be very easy to integrate power assist for the rider when tackling tough hills, for example. The lack of requirement for direct mechanical power transfer also means that there’s far more flexibility to design a bike with interesting geometry.
Such drive systems do give up some efficiency, however. All the power conversions between mechanical and electrical energy mean that a “digital drive” would likely only be 58% efficient. This compares poorly to the roughly 95% efficiency of power transfer in regular mechanically-driven bikes. There’s also a weight penalty, too.
Presnetly, there’s only one “digital drive” bike on the market – known as the Mando Footloose. It’s a swooping, folding, futuristic design, that has some feel issues when it comes to pedalling. And, given the added complexity and expense of these systems, it’s unlikely regular bikes or e-bikes are going away any time soon. Regardless, it’s fun to think about the potential for other drivetrain concepts to change the way we cycle. Video after the break.
[Thanks to Keith Olson for the tip!]
13 thoughts on “Chainless “Digital Drive” Bikes Use Electric Power Transmission Instead”
Thanks. I hate it.
This can’t be as efficient as a chain drive, can it?
I wonder if that was mentioned in the article…
In future use eight word comments maximum please.
(otherwise: TL;DNR)
frictional losses aside, yep, really ignorant idea. Almost as inspired as building steep sloped hills next to wind turbines, installing railroad tracks on them, and then using excess generated electric power to drive the railroad locomotives up the slope, then when the wind dies down, the weight of the locomotive turns the traction motors to generates power to feed back into the grid. YEAH someone actually proposed that. So far, these “green energy” ideas are pretty sketchy. The inputs for battery and turbine tech (lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite. Copper, steel, plastic, and neodymium magnets) are for the most part mined, and to a large degree this mining is done by China. Not a great track record of ecology there. Its impossible for an electric wind turbine to ever pay for itself based on the carbon costs in its production. Thankfully the masses are ignorant to engineering, mining, and economics, one thing they do well is complain, after getting all their information from Mass media.
What a truly terrible thing…
I was thinking the exact same, and then I went what if it was marketed as a super inefficient method of transport for people who wanted to drop from 25+% body fat down to 2%body fat. For a start the image above would need to go, unless it is the “after” photo.
I bet when asked why they did it the designer/engineer replied with a pithy comment referencing dogs and licking.
Calling something “digital” just because it uses magical electrics is really irritating. Obviously it’s quite analog. And so I join the comment grumps as well!
We laugh at this the same way cyclists laugh at the dandy horse, but it’s still a proof of concept. What would happen if it used room temperature superconductors to store energy at 100 per cent efficency. Would we be laughing then.
Probably, because then you’d still have a bicycle that is comparable in efficiency to a chain drive except it would cost a quarter of a million dollars and probably have some exotic heavy metal in it that emits cancer rays and was mined by thousands of slaves or something.
Some designs are already optimal. The efficiency of a bicycle will probably not improve more than the slimmest margins. 95% efficiency is ludicrously good for a drive train of any kind.
Honestly, I did this for my son. He was 3 at the time, but I bought a pedal bike for him. Turns out, he didn’t have the leg energy to actually pedal the car on anything other than slick concrete. So I converted it to electric by throwing a hacked hoverboard into it, 3D printing hub wheels to match the pedal car tires, and then hooking the pedals up to an encoder and letting that dictate his speed. He still pedals, so I’m happy that he’s still getting leg exercise, and he’s happy that he can zoom across the grass yard and focus on steering rather than pushing as hard as he can. You can find the parts I made for it on printables if you search for “pedal car”. Still working on a write-up on what I did.
Nice. Hope he’s doing well. That’s more like a classic e-bike, which has battery assist, as opposed to this—which would sap up energy and make it even harder to pedal.
