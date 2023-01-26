The phrase “Lego Guitar” can be a stressful one to hear. You might imagine the idea of strings under tension and a subsequently exploding cloud of plastic shrapnel. This build from the [Brick Experiment Channel] eschews all that, thankfully, and is instead a digital synth that only emulates a guitar in its rough form factor.
The heart of the build is a Lego Mindstorms EV3 controller. It’s acts as the “body” of the guitar, and is fitted with a Lego “fretboard” of sorts. A slide is moved up and down the fretboard by the player. The EV3 controller detects the position of the slide via an ultrasonic sensor, and uses this to determine the fret the user is trying to play. The button the user presses on the controller then determines which of five “strings” the user is playing, and the selected note is sounded out from the EV3’s internal speaker. It’s strictly a monophonic instrument, but three different sounds are available: a bass guitar, a rock guitar, and a solo guitar, with all the fidelity and timbre of a 90s Casio keyboard.
It’s a fun and silly instrument, and also kind of difficult to play. The slide mechanism doesn’t offer much feedback, nor are the EV3 buttons intended for dynamic musical performance. Regardless, the player belts out some basic tunes to demonstrate the concept. We doubt you’d ever be able to play Through The Fire and Flames on such a limited instrument, but [Brick Experiment Channel] used their editing skills to explore what that might sound like regardless.
We’ve seen some other great synth guitars before, too. Modern microcontrollers and electronics give makers all kinds of creative ways to build electronic instruments with unique and compelling interfaces. Some are more successful than others, but they’re all fun to explore. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Lego Guitar Is Really An Ultrasonically-Controlled Synth”
YOUTUBE VIDEO IS REALLY NOT WORTH WRITING AN ARTICLE ABOUT
Now now – it’s a value-adding service that is well worth the advertising dollars. Think about it – the original author gets more views to their video, and Google gets their 30% cut, and HaD also gets page clicks paid by people who have never even heard of it.
It would be even better if you set up your own “hack of the hour” website, so you could then post a short article linking to this article, which then links to the youtube video. That way there would be three points to collect page views and extract money out of the public through the advertisers.
Oooh, ooh! Better yet, you should start a youtube channel and post a reaction video to this article!
https://www.ana.net/content/show/id/37679
>According to a new report, advertising contributed $3.4 trillion to the U.S. GDP in 2014, comprising 19 percent of the nation’s total economic output.
If you don’t click on that banner or embed that Youtube video, someone’s going to get unemployed!
