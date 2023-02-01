When your residence has soil moisture sensors embedded that were dictated by your friendly neighborhood HoA, you may start asking questions about the system used. That’s what [Modest Maker] did and the resulting findings along with an attempt to beat the commercial system with some cheap capacitive sensors, are covered in a recent video that’s also embedded below. Part of the motivation here was that the commercial system in the community was not clearly installed properly.
To make a long story short, the commercial system by Hunter (Soil-Clik) appears to be a tensiometer-based system that uses the pressure produced by moisture intrusion into the measurement column. This translates to how easy it is for plant roots to extract water, depending on the soil type. [Modest Maker] had to first dodge the broken-by-design capacitive sensors that are available everywhere, but after that was able to cobble together a measurement system that he hopes will allow him to validate the commercial system’s installation.
5 thoughts on “Comparing Cheap Capacitative Soil Moisture Sensors With Commercial Sensors”
These capacitive sensors are basically useless, since they operate in a low frequency where soil salinity and temperature has a great effect on the measurement outcome. Salinity or other dissolved electrolytes make the “capacitor” leaky, which throws the sensor off. This is a problem for irrigation since clean rain water washing the sensor and diluting the salts, and drier salty soil can appear the same.
The more expensive capacitive sensors also include a soil conductivity meter to correct for salinity, and a temperature sensor to account for the difference in the dielectric constant of water over temperature.
Plus, these simple sensors built directly on PCBs absorb water into the PCB matrix and don’t last very long because they start to de-laminate. The absorbed water also throws the sensor off.
Can you elaborate a little on how salinity has an effect on the outcome? Is there some sort of double-layer capacitance effect going on with ions in the soil?
If you can point me towards more info about this, that would be awesome. I’m interested in doing some high-accuracy soil moisture measurements.
Imagine if you had a perfect conductor around the sensor – like immersing the sensor in liquid gallium metal – that would bridge the sensing capacitor plates to one another such that the only insulator in between would be the thin conformal coating on the PCB. The sensor then would be measuring only the dielectric constant and the thickness of the paint on the PCB.
I remember there’s some frequency band high up in the MHz range where the effects of salinity and temperature converge to a point. I read a paper about it where they used measurements at 500 kHz and then correlated that to something like 15 MHz to deduce salinity and water content by the difference it makes to the reading.
These cheap capacitive sensors built around the 555 chip usually operate at some tens of kHz which is way too low to exclude the effect of dissolved salt. It’s probably low enough to also cause other issues like dielectric absorption which shows up as hysteresis.
The commercial sensors come with a 5 year warranty. With meteorological style sensors a 5 year warranty usually translates to a 10 year average lifespan throughout there geographic installation range.
I’ve heard the most of the capacitive sensors fail in much shorter time periods and can barely last a year in some soil types.
“capacitative” is wrong. please use capacitive instead
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)