Reinforced concrete is the miracle material which made possible so many of the twentieth century’s most iconic structures, but here in this century its environmental footprint makes it something of a concern. As part of addressing this problem, a team at TU Dresden in Germany have completed what is believed to be the world’s first building made with carbon-reinforced concrete, in which the steel rebar is replaced with carbon fiber.
New materials are always of interest here at Hackaday, so it’s worth reading further about the nature of the reinforcement. The carbon fiber is woven into a mesh, or as a composite material that mimics existing rebar structures. These two types of reinforcement can be combined in a composite to produce a concrete structure much lighter than traditional steel-reinforced ones. If you page through the architecture critic description, it’s this lightness which has enabled the curving structure of the Dresden building to be so relatively thin.
The carbon saving comes presumably in the lower energy cost from not smelting iron to make steel, as well as the need for less concrete due to the lightness. All we need now is a low-carbon replacement for Portland cement.
16 thoughts on “Move Over Steel, Carbon-Reinforced Concrete Is Here”
And how well does carbon reinforced concrete recycle? Separating and reusing re-bar is not a problem.
In “Ability of recycling on fiber reinforced concrete” (doi:10.1016/j.conbuildmat.2014.01.060 ) the authors conclude that after crushing, the composite filler (steel or polymer fiber) ends up in the mortar fraction and the aggregate can be recycled.
Overall, urbanite (I love that name) seems to be used almost exclusively as a filler in road construction. With carbon fiber fillers being environmentally rather inert, they can probably just be left in there.
It’s nice to get the rebar and perhaps the aggregate back (if it can be obtained in a clean fashion), while the rest is down-cycled.
Concrete recycling does not truly exist, for any type of concrete. It can be crushed and potentially get used as filler in new concrete, but there is no process which would return the cement back for re-use, so you always need to add new binder to it.
As for other uses, like road and landscape construction, that’s not “recycling” – that’s just landfill by a different name.
Great, more concrete in architecture. Let’s see how it looks in a year with dirt, moss, graffiti and new and filled cracks…
And it’s mostly just a wall (the big patchy looking gray thing) – why?
Because for some reason many architects follow (amongst others) LeCorbusiers brutalist idea’s that architecture should clash with it’s environment rather than co-exist with it without distracting.
That’s not a concrete problem, that’s a wall problem.
What’s your plan for architecture without walls?
That’s a pointless wall though. Rather, it’s not a wall, it’s a fence: if you look at the top view photo, there’s nothing behind it.
producing carbon fiber is not what one would call a carbon neutral process. basalt fiber however has been used as rebar for years and is way less energy intensive, and can be recycled. having said that, so can steel.
both basalt and steel are heavier than CF, obviously, but basalt fiber is a bit better than glass, which also can be used as reinforcement. besides the novelty factor, I kind of fail to see the benefit here tbh
It would be interesting to see how much carbon would be stored if a city was made out of this material. Not just the buildings but the roads and bridges et cetera.
Less than emitted by manufacturing the concrete.
Presumably it’s also immune to some of the issues rebar faces like water ingress causing rust?
doing concrete that realy lasts is hard
its chemicaly reactive for a very long time
if suitable agregate is not availible then then choice
of re enforcemen is moot,it just crumbles from the salts
developed internaly
A bit off topic, I know. We grew sapphire fiber that was then chopped into short pieces, mixed with ceramic slurry and cast into rocket engine parts. That made the parts tough instead of brittle and could take very high temperatures. Our task was to grow the fibers 200 at a time instead of our normal 25 slot dies and crucible. We never did get the economy of scale, just too hard to handle the numbers needed.
Bamboo-reinforced concrete has been around for years, and is probably more environmentally friendly than carbon fiber.
Quote: “All we need now is a low-carbon replacement for Portland cement.”
And we should name that stuff “wood”, because that would avoid confusion with existing solutions.
