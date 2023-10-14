Close To The Metal

Firmware is caught between hardware and software. What do I mean? Microcontroller designers compete on how many interesting and useful hardware peripherals they can add to the chips, and they are all different on purpose. Meanwhile, software designers want to abstract away from the intricacies and idiosyncrasies of the hardware peripherals, because code wants to be generic and portable. Software and hardware designers are Montagues and Capulets, and we’re caught in the crossfire.
I’m in the middle of a design that takes advantage of perhaps one of the most idiosyncratic microcontroller peripherals out there – the RP2040’s PIOs. Combining these with the chip’s direct memory access (DMA) controllers allows some fairly high-bandwidth processing, without bogging down the CPUs. But because I want this code to be usable and extensible by a wide audience, I’m also trying to write it in MicroPython. And configuring DMA controllers is just too idiosyncratic for MicroPython.
But there’s an escape hatch. In my case, it’s courtesy of the
machine.mem32 function, which lets you read and write directly into the chip’s memory, including all of the memory-mapped configuration registers. Sure, it’s absurdly low-level, but it means that anything you read about in the chip’s datasheet, you can do right away, and from within the relative comfort of a Micropython program. Other languages have their
PEEK and
POKE equivalents as well, or allow inline assembler, or otherwise furnish you the tools to get closer to the metal without having to write all the rest of your code low level.
I’m honestly usually a straight-C or even Forth programmer, but this experience of using a higher-level language and simultaneously being able to dive down to the lowest levels of bit-twiddling at the same time has been a revelation. If you’re just using Micropython, open up your chip’s datasheet and see what it can offer you. Or if you’re programming at the configure-this-register level, check out the extra benefits you can get from a higher-level language. You can have your cake and eat it too!
4 thoughts on “Close To The Metal”
“Meanwhile, software designers want to abstract away from the intricacies and idiosyncrasies of the hardware peripherals, because code wants to be generic and portable.”
Good API design helps.
Will you please explain–and expand on– the statement, “…perhaps one of the most idiosyncratic microcontroller peripherals out there – the RP2040’s PIOs…” ?
I am a complete newbie when it comes to this machine, and understand only the 8- (or 4-) bit I/O ports (and instructions) of traditional, conventional machines, wherein the contents of a register–or memory location–are transmitted directly to an I/O port.
Many thanks, in advance, for your help.
Users of the original 8bit 6502 BBC Basic have had this since the eighties with a powerful built in assembler. Basic code could have embedded machine code for the fast deep probing bare metal stuff. Good to see it has been rediscovered in Python world…… Peek and poke were always the hallmarks of the inferior Basic Languages.
@Elliot Williams said: “Microcontroller designers compete on how many interesting and useful hardware peripherals they can add to the chips, and they are all different on purpose.”
If only the “Microcontroller Designers” understood how providing signals in quadrature (coherent 90 degrees phase difference) opens the door to incredibly powerful analog and digital signal processing opportunities – they would always do it (but they usually don’t). The time-worn adage goes: “Give me signals in quadrature, and I’ll give you back whatever you want.”
O/T – BTW: The Comment System here on Hackaday is really going down-hill.
