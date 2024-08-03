There was a time — not so long ago — when a handheld terminal would have been an expensive and exotic piece of kit. Now, all it takes is a Raspberry Pi and an off-the-shelf TFT display, as [ZitaoTech] shows us.
Admittedly, we are now seeing these all over the place, but this build looks well thought out. It looks suspiciously like a Blackberry, which isn’t a bad thing. It also has an interesting dual-battery system that lets you swap between two identical Nokia BL-5C batteries without missing a beat.
The device looks like a Blackberry because it uses the Q10 or Q20 Blackberry keyboard. There is a pass-through switch that lets you use the keyboard and pointer as a USB device on a different host computer.
Rounding out the design are three USB ports, an I2C port, and a TF card slot. Size-wise, the device is about 140 mm tall and 82 mm wide. The thickness is less than 16 mm. Even with the batteries, it weighs a lot less than 200 grams.
In the “Something-you-can-try” directory, there are images for Windows 3.1, mini VMAC, and — of course — DOOM. As you might expect, most of the project is 3D printing the intricate case.
We’ve seen similar projects, including one that has a case inspired by the ZX Spectrum. Then there is Beepy.
One thought on “Linux Handheld Packs Dual Batteries So It’s Never Out Of Juice”
11 being louder than 10 not withstanding, why not just have a larger battery?
