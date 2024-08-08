The world is tough and uncaring sometimes, especially if you’re at home tinkering with HP Enterprise equipment. If you’re in the same boat as [Neel Chauhan], you might have found that HPE is less than interested in interacting with small individual customers. Thus, when a cable was needed, [Neel] was out of luck. The simple solution was to assemble a substitute one instead!
[Neel] had a HPE ProLiant ML110 Gen11 server, which was to be used as network-attached storage (NAS). Unfortunately, it was bought as an open box, and lacked an appropriate serial-attached SCSI (SAS) cable. Sadly, HPE support was of no assistance in sourcing one.
SlimSAS LP x8 to dual MiniSAS x4 cables aren’t easy to find from anyone else, it turns out. Thus, [Neel] turned to Amazon for help sourcing a combination of parts to make this work. A SlimSAS LP 8X to 2x MiniSAS SFF-8643 cable was used, along with a pair of Mini SAS SFF-8087 to SAS HD SFF-8643 female adapters. From there, SFF-8087 cables could be used to hook up to the actual SAS devices required. The total cost? $102.15.
The stack of cables and adapters looks a bit silly, but it works—and it got [Neel]’s NAS up and running. It’s frustrating when you have to go to such lengths, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen hackers have to recreate obscure cables or connectors from scratch! What’s the craziest adapter salad you’ve ever made?
3 thoughts on “Adapter Salad: Making Your Own Server Cables Because HP Won’t Sell Them To You”
I have made
– one Cat5-cable with one RJ-45 8P8C (with 4 wires) and two “RJ-11” 6P4C (with 2 wires) at each end
– A few cables meant for RJ485 with two male USB-A connectors (hey, it works, just don’t use it in a real USB socket!)
– Right now I have an IR reciever hooked to a Raspberry Pi via a PC tower’s 3.5mm audio jack socket(the “motherboard” end was an AC ’97 plug which I disassembled and put on the Pi’s headers), then in that audio jack is an old TRRS earbud cable that I soldered to an IC receiver that is still connected to the cirquit that I made 25 years ago for lirc, which I think has a D-sub-9 connector
It’s ugly. It will fall apart when I pick anything up. I need to fix it because I use it about 5 times per day, and once broken I won’t know how to put it back together anymore.
This one? https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007208697433.html
30ish bucks on AliExpress. I frequently buy those RAID adapter to SATA or SAS cables there, they work quite well.
You can almost always get these off Ali express if you look for it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)