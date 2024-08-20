Close-Up On The RP2350 HSTX Peripheral

The new Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with its RP2350 microcontroller has only been with us for a short time, and thus its capabilities are still being tested. One of the new peripherals is HSTX, for which the description “High speed serial port” does not adequately describe how far it is from the humble UART which the name might suggest. CNX Software have taken a look at its capabilities, and it’s worth a read.
With a 150 MHz clock and 8 available pins, it’s a serial output with a combined bandwidth of 2400 Mbps, which immediately leaves all manner of potential for streamed outputs. On the RP2040 for example a DVI output was made using the PIO peripherals, while here the example code shows how to use these pins instead. We’re guessing it will be exploited for all manner of pseudo-analogue awesomeness in the manner we’re used to with the I2S peripherals on the EP32. Of course, there’s no corresponding input, but that still leaves plenty of potential.
Have a quick read of our launch coverage of the RP2350, and the Pico 2 board it’s part of.
Important part left out, no receive functionality.
Perhaps you could do it with MeshTastic? No ?
Its a shame this article relies heavily on following the link to the other website. It leaves out a lot of core details like the ability to operate in ddr mode for 300mt/s at 150mhz, at up to 8 pins wide to get the 2400mbps.
Additionally it contains dedicated equipment for streaming data directly from the PIOs and the dedicated full speed TDMS encoder.
The TDMS encoder seems targetted specifically for DVI as the datasheet mentions it.
All of these specs and features are significant as its now possible to reach and pass the required DVI speed for 1080p @60fps, though I feel you’d have a tough time filling the screen with anything more than test patterns with the limited memory and processing power available.
