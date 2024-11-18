The Laser Shadow Knows

Normally, you think of things casting a shadow as being opaque. However, new research shows that under certain conditions, a laser beam can cast a shadow. This may sound like nothing more than a novelty, but it may have applications in using one laser beam to control another. If you want more details, you can read the actual paper online.

Typically, light passes through light without having an effect. But using a ruby crystal and specific laser wavelengths. In particular, a green laser has a non-linear response in the crystal that causes a shadow in a blue laser passing through the same crystal.

The green laser increases the crystal’s ability to absorb the blue laser beam. which creates a matching region in the blue beam that appears as a shadow.

If you read the article, there’s more to measuring shadows than you might think. We aren’t sure what we would do with this information, but if you figure it out, let us know.

Ruby has a long history with lasers, of course. That green laser pointer you have? It might not be all green, after all.