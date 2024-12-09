Electric Bike Uses No Electronics, Weird Motor

E-bikes combine a bicycle with a big lithium battery, a speed controller, and a motor. What you get from that combination is simple, efficient transportation. [Tom Stanton] wanted to build an e-bike himself, but he did it without any of the fancy electronic components. But the real gem? The weird janky motor he built to run it.

The concept is simple. An e-bike is electric, in that it has an electric motor and a source of electric power. However, [Tom] intended to eliminate the electronic parts—the speed controller, any battery balancing hardware, and the like. Just think no transistors and microchips and you’ve got the right idea. Basically, [Tom] just built an e-bike with motor weak enough that it doesn’t need any fancy throttle control. He can just turn the motor hard on or off with a switch.

The bike is built around a reed switch motor. This uses magnets on a rotor, which interact with a reed switch to time pulses of electricity to coils which drive the motor. [Tom] wound the coils and built the motor from scratch using 3D printed components. The project quickly ran into problems as the reed switch began to suffer degradation from arcing, which [Tom] solved with some innovative tungsten contacts.

Controlling the bike is pretty simple—there’s just a switch connecting a capacitor bank to the motor to provide power on command. No electronics! However, [Tom] has also neatly set up the motor to charge a bank of supercapacitors when coasting downhill. In this regard, the bike can store power on a descent and then use it for a boost when required later on. Between the weird motor and the weedy capacitor bank, it doesn’t do much, but it does work.

If he’s looking for a more potent power source, perhaps the answer is already out on the street — in the form of a battery pack salvaged from the cells in discarded vapes.

