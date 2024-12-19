The Battle Over Vanishing Spray

We talk a lot about patent disputes in today’s high-tech world. Whether it’s Wi-Fi, 3D printing, or progress bars, patent disputes can quickly become big money—for lawyers and litigants alike.
Where we see less of this, typically, is the world of sports. And yet, a recent football innovation has seen plenty of conflict in this very area. This is the controversial story of vanishing spray.
Patently Absurd
You might have played football (soccer) as a child, and if that’s the case, you probably don’t remember vanishing spray as a key part of the sport. Indeed, it’s a relatively modern innovation, which came into play in international matches from 2013. The spray allowed referees to mark a line with a sort of disappearing foam, which could then be used to enforce the 10-yard distance between opposing players and the ball during a free kick.
The product is a fairly simple aerosol—the cans contain water, butane, a surfactant, vegetable oil, and some other minor constituents. When the aerosol nozzle is pressed, the liquified butane expands into a gas, creating a foam with the water and surfactant content. This creates an obvious white line that then disappears in just a few minutes.
The spray was created by Brazilian inventor Heine Allemagne in 2000, and was originally given the name Spuni. He filed a patent in 2000, which was then granted in 2002. It was being used in professional games by 2001, and quickly adopted in the mainstream Brazilian professional competition.
The future looked bright for Allemagne and his invention, with the Brazilian meeting with FIFA in 2012 to explore its use at the highest level of international football. In 2013, FIFA adopted the use of the vanishing spray for the Club World Cup. It appeared again in the 2014 World Cup, and many competitions since. By this time, it had been renamed “9.15 Fair Play,” referring to the metric equivalent of the 10-yard (9.15 meter) distance for free kicks.
The controversy came later. Allemagne would go on to publicly claim that the global sporting body had refused to pay him the agreed price for his patent. He would go on to tell the press he’d knocked back an initial offer of $500,000, with FIFA later agreeing to pay $40 million for the invention. Only, the organization never actually paid up, and started encouraging the manufacture of copycat products from other manufacturers. In 2017, the matter went to court, with a Brazilian ruling acknowledging Allemagne’s patent. It also ordered FIFA to stop using the spray, or else face the risk of fines. However, as is often the way, FIFA repeatedly attempted to appeal the decision, raising questions about the validity of Allemagne’s patent.
The case has languished in the legal system for years since. In 2020, one court found against Allemagne, stating he hadn’t proven that FIFA had infringed his products or that he had suffered any real damages. By 2022, that had been overturned on appeal to a higher court, which found that FIFA had to pay material damages for their use of vanishing spray, and for the loss of profits suffered by Allemagne. The latest development occurred earlier this year, with the Superior Court of Justice ruling that FIFA must compensate Allemagne for his invention. In May, CNN reported that he expected to receive $40 million as a result of the case, with all five ministers on the Superior Court ruling in his favor.
Ultimately, vanishing spray is yet another case of authorities implementing ever-greater control over the world of football. It’s also another sad case of an inventor having to fight to receive their due compensation for an innovative idea. What seems like an open-and-shut case nevertheless took years to untangle in the courts. It’s a shame, because what should be a simple and tidy addition to the world of football has become a mess of litigation that cost time, money, and a great deal of strife. It was ever thus.
Featured Image: Вячеслав Евдокимов, CC BY-SA 3.0
9 thoughts on “The Battle Over Vanishing Spray”
Should have been red carded.
I know nothing of the facts of this case, but it’s certainly the type of scenario that comes to my mind when I hear people saying things like patents shouldn’t even exist.
So, not that I love the whole patent system. It’s horribly horribly broken.
But isn’t it the case that this guy came up with an interesting but easily reproducible idea that would only be of value if there’s a highly complex and restrictive patent system in place?
I mean it’s not like he invented some incredible new substance. He’s totally relying on the novelty non obvious requirement.
Why is anyone surprised that a complex highly complex and restrictive system would be easy to enforce?
I just don’t think there are any villains here.
The takeaway to me is the fundamental rule “patents are incredibly time consuming, expensive, confusing and often stupid and if you don’t have a fortune to prosecute or defend them, they’re largely worthless”?
Typo correction – “Why is anyone surprised that rights under a highly complex and restrictive system mostly now existing to protect very wealthy organizations would be hard to enforce?”
tbh when fifa are involved, you’ve always got to look at with a view that there’s almost certainly something shady going on there.
I do think there is a villain here, FIFA. Their whole goal here was to drag this out as long as possible in order to hopefully bankrupt him in the process. The court fees were likely less than the $40 million, in the mean time they got decades of use so the end result per year is far less than the original $40 million (assuming true, inflation has eaten away a lot of value).
FIFA is just a bunch of greedy corrupt grifters; nothing new here.
40million is an absurd figure to ask for. Litigation is yet another cost to businesses.
If you ask for 40million they might as well spend 10million in court getting you to accept 5million. It’s always the way of these things.
I love the invention that said, but it’s not worth 40million by a long shot.
I wonder if this is some form of default reaction by the organization.
1.) we pay layers already.
2.) we stand to gain 39.5 million by not paying the agreed sum.
3.) worst case we have to pay the agreed amount.
This needs penalties. But outside the US those are never that big. I like US system, was good that Ford had to cough up 500mil for the exploding gas tanks. Would even be better with some corporate officer prison time, but that only applies to account keeping, after Enron.
