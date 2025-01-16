Taser Ring Is Scary Jewelry You Shouldn’t Build

Officially, the term “taser” refers to a particular brand of projectile-firing electric stun gun. However, the word is also colloquially used to refer to just about any device intended for delivering electric shocks to an adversary. The taser ring from [Penguin DIY] definitely fits that description, though we’d strictly advise you not to consider building this at home.
The build is a hacky one. An arc generator circuit was pulled out from a jet cigarette lighter, and reconfigured to fit in a small ring-based form factor. It was hooked up with a power switch and a small bank of 30 mAh lithium polymer cell for power, and a compact USB-C charger board was installed to keep the batteries juiced. The electronics were then delicately assembled into a ring-shaped mold, which was injected with resin to produce the final ring. Once cast, a pair of small metal electrodes were installed on the outside. Activating the taser function is as simple as squeezing the ring—easy to do just by making a fist.
We’ve seen projects like these before; our advice is usually to avoid them unless you really know what you’re doing. Whether you end up shocking someone else or accidentally shocking yourself, the results tend to be bad. The latter seems particularly easy to do if you’re wearing this thing on your finger. Given it’s a ring, don’t expect to be able to pull it off in a hurry, either. It’s hard to see how that ends well.
“TASER” name origin == Tom Alva Swift Electric Rifle
It’s worth noting that this probably doesn’t actually work well as a stun gun. There’s more to incapacitating someone with electric shocks than simply producing a few kilovolts. Real TASERs are tuned to disrupt muscle control making it impossible for your victim to fight back. Even cheap stun guns are usually designed to deliver a bigger wallop and cause enough pain for whoever you shock to stop whatever they’re doing. The electric lighter circuits this thing is based on can give you a tiny burn but mostly they’ll just sting. Not that it’s safe to hit someone with them.
All the more reason not to build it. The risk has very little reward.
Yeah this wouldn’t pose hardly any risk whatsoever, you’re more likely to seriously injure yourself with your soldering iron or chemical fumes while building it.
The debutante-fanning and pearl-clutching over anything that slightly resembles a weapon on this website is incredibly tiresome. Weapons are cool and people who know how to build stuff like building them… Why continue to be so Californian and squeamish about it
Not commenting on the wisdom of creating such an object: It’s clearly cooked up for the clicks, but that’s pretty nice work. And good video production too.
I’d love to watch it because it’s probably one of the most amazing devices ever created, but when I click “play” NoScript says it contains \<media> element (a virus).
