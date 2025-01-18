A PDA From An ESP32

The ESP32 series of microcontrollers have been with us for quite a few years now and appeared in both Tensilica and RISC-V variants, both of which deliver an inexpensive and powerful device. It’s thus shown up in quite a few handheld computers, whether they be conference badges or standalone devices, and this is definitely a field in which these chips have more to give. We’re pleased then to see this e-ink PDA from [ashtf8], which we think raises the bar on this type of device.

At its heart is an ESP32-S3, on the back side of a QWERTY keyboard PCB, and for a display it has an e-ink screen. To get over the annoying e-ink refresh when typing text it uses a hybrid of e-ink and OLED, with a small OLED holding the current line which can be periodically sent to the e-ink. Perhaps the nicest thing about the hardware though is the clear resin printed clamshell case, and a hand-cast silicone membrane for the keyboard. That has always been a part considered difficult to produce, and here he is making one from scratch. Take a look at the video below the break.

Software-wise it has a range of apps with more promised, but even as it stands it looks useful enough to work with. If that’s not enough, then perhaps an ESP32 operating system would help.