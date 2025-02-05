How 3D Printing Helps Bring USS Cod Memorial To Life

The USS Cod is a Gato-class submarine that saw combat in the Second World War and today operates as a museum ship in Cleveland, Ohio. While many other surviving WWII-era subs were cut into pieces or otherwise modified for public display, Cod is notable for being intact and still in her wartime configuration. It’s considered to be one of the finest submarine restorations in the world, and in a recent video from their official YouTube page, we get a look at how 3D printing is used to keep the 82 year old submarine looking battle-ready.

In the video below, President of the USS Cod Submarine Memorial [Paul Farace] is joined by one of the volunteers who’s been designing and printing parts aboard the submarine. While the Cod is in remarkable condition overall, there’s no shortage of odd bits and pieces that have gone missing over the sub’s decades of service.

Many of these parts are all but unobtainable today, so being able to recreate a look-alike based on drawings and images of the original components is an incredible asset to the team as they work towards accurately recreating what it was like to live and work aboard a Gato-class submarine.

A prime example from the video has to deal with the Mark 27 torpedo that’s on display aboard Cod. The team knew from contemporary images and diagrams that there was supposed to be a small “spinner” propeller at the nose of the torpedo, but it was missing on theirs. So after measuring the opening, a printed facsimile was created which could slide into the nose of the torpedo without requiring any glue or other modifications to the original artifact. The video also references a larger project to create replica batteries for Cod — while the recreated cells are primarily made of painted wood, the terminals and other details on the top are 3D printed.

As we saw underneath the battleship USS New Jersey, solving the unique challenges presented by the preservation of these floating museums often takes some out of the box thinking. Makes us wonder how often those in the hacking and making community get a chance to lend their skills towards projects like these. If you’ve ever found yourself hacking around in a museum, floating or otherwise, we’d love to hear about it.