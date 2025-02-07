Split-Flap Clock Makes A Nice Side Quest In Larger Project

Sometimes projects spawn related projects that take on a life of their own. That’s OK, especially when the main project is large and complex, In that case, side-quest projects provide a deliverable that can help keep the momentum of the whole project going. The mojo must flow, after all.
That seems to be what’s going on with this beautiful split-flap clock build by [Erich Styger]. It’s part of a much larger effort which will eventually see 64 separate split-flap units chained together. This project has been going on for a while; we first featured it back in 2022 when it was more of a prototype. Each unit is scratch-built, using laser-cut fiberboard for parts like the spool and frame, thin PVC stock for the flip cards, and CNC-cut vinyl for the letters and numbers. Each unit is powered by its own stepper motor.
To turn four of these displays into a clock, [Erich] milled up a very nice enclosure from beech. From the outside it’s very clean and simple, almost like something from Ikea, but the inside face of the enclosure is quite complex. [Erich] had to mill a lot of nooks and crannies into the wood to provide mounting space and clearance for the split-flap mechanism, plus a thinned-down area at the top of each window to serve as a stop for the flaps. The four displays are controlled by a single controller board, which houses an NXP K22FN512 microcontroller along with four stepper drivers and interfaces for the Hall-effect sensors needed to home each display. There’s also an RS-485 interface that lets the controllers daisy-chain together, which is how the big 64-character display will be controlled.
We’re looking forward to that, but in the meantime, enjoy the soft but pleasant flappy goodness of the clock in the brief video below.
