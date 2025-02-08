Your Favorite Basic Oscilloscope Operation Guide?

Like many pieces of lab equipment, oscilloscopes are both extremely useful and rather intimidating to a fledgling user. Unlike a digital multimeter with its point-and-measure functionality, digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs) require fundamental knowledge before they can be used properly. Yet at the same time nobody likes reading manuals, so what is one to do? Try the Absolute Beginner’s Guide to DSOs by [Arthur Pini]

[Pini’s] Cliff’s Notes version of your scope’s manual isn’t half bad. It covers the basic user interface and usage of a (stand-alone) DSO. Unfortunately, it focuses a bit too much on a fancy touch-screen Teledyne LeCroy MSO rather than something the average hobbyist is likely to have lying around.

We rather like the PSA-type videos such as the classic ‘“How not to blow up your oscilloscope” video by [Dave] over at EEVBlog. Many guides and introductions cover “what to do,” but covering common safety issues like improper grounding, isolation, or voltages might be a better place to start.

What tutorial or reference work would you hand to an oscilloscope newbie? We can endorse a hands-on approach with a suitable test board. We also enjoyed [Alan’s] video on the topic. Even if you are an old hand, do you know how to use all those strange trigger modes?