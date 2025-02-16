It’s common problem when you’re building anything with screws: this one is too long, this one is too short. While she can’t teach you how to fix the latter, [Quinn Dunki] has made herself an absolutely deluxe screw shortening jig. And while that’s cool and all, the real value here is the journey; watching over [Quinn]’s shoulders while she’s in the machine shop is always illuminating.
First off, she starts with her old jig, which frankly makes us want one. It’s a short piece of aluminum angle stock with threaded holes in it. You thread the screw in as far as you want, and use the edge as a cutting guide. Very nice!
But aluminum threads wear out quickly so it works if you’re shortening dozens of screws, but gets wonky when you need to cut hundreds. The new jig is made out of steel, and has a slit that clamps the threads in place so she doesn’t have to hold the tiny screws with her other hand while sawing.
This video is, on the surface, about making an improved tool out of steel. But it’s the tips along the way that make it worth your watch. For instance “deburr early and often” is a recurring leitmotif here: it keeps the extra bits that form along any cut from messing up edge finding or vise registration. And yeah, she deburrs after every operation.
There are mistakes, and lessons learned along the way. We’re not going to spoil it all. But in the end, it’s a sweet tool that we’ve never seen before.
If you haven’t read [Quinn]’s series on machine tools that she wrote for us, it’s a treasure trove of machining wisdom.
10 thoughts on “[Quinn Dunki] Makes A Screw Shortener Fit For Kings”
Huh. Usually I just hold screws in the vise by the waste end when I’m cutting them to length.
With her jig, or common bolt shorteners, too, the fact that you have to unscrew the hacked bolt helps clean up the threads where the hacking happened.
Put a nut on the screw close to the head before lopping off the end.
Removing the nut after shortening helps to clean the threads from the cut end.
She mentions this in the video. Specifically something like “in the comments you are going to say ‘put a nut on the screw'”
And proceeds to explain why that’s … suboptimal
why not just use the screw cutter in your wire strippers? #6, #8 and #10 cutters are common, and are almost always the size im using
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fimages.toolsid.com%2Fklein-tools%2Fitems%2F11055-10.jpg&f=1&nofb=1&ipt=cc6531ea348c3a976e09f10159060d36d39614f0ecb1ceb58f755c62ca00464b&ipo=images
Surely those are for copper and brass electrical screws and won’t hold up to steel and stainless
They do if: 1) you got a good quality pair of wire strippers 2) you use it to cut bolts with a grade of 8.8 and less (don’t know the equivalent in ex-world police units :D )
She addresses this in the video. Any means of shearing the threads off deforms them. Good enough to nip down an 8/32 or 6/32 for a cover plate, but if you’re doing hundreds of them at machinist precision tolerances it’s not good enough.
BlondiHacks and HaD overlapping seems about right. Didn’t know she wrote some articles for HaD and will read all of them with joy.
She is the best.
If you need to shorten hundreds of screws you could just buy a box of the correct length.
