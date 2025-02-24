While we’re still waiting for ET to give us a ring, many worlds might not have life that’s discovered the joys of radio yet. Scientists ran a two-pronged study to see how bacteria might fare on other worlds.
We currently define the Habitable Zone (HZ) of a planet by the likelihood that particular planet can host liquid water due to its peculiar blend of atmosphere and distance from its star. While this doesn’t guarantee the presence of life, its a good first place to start. Trying to expand on this, the scientists used a climate model to refine the boundaries of the HZ for atmosphere’s dominated by H2 and CO2 gases.
Once they determined these limits, they then mixed up some example atmospheres and subjected E. coli to the environments. Their findings “indicate that atmospheric composition significantly affects bacterial growth patterns, highlighting the importance of considering diverse atmospheres in evaluating exoplanet habitability and advancing the search for life beyond Earth.”
2 thoughts on “Where No E. Coli Has Gone Before”
So they tested standard air, 90% N2 + 10% CO2, 100% CO2, 80% methane + 15% N2 + 5% CO2, and 100% H2 atmospheres. I don’t think it is terribly surprising that they got growth in all of them, as we already knew E. coli was a facultative anaerobe, and most of those gases are present in anaerobic gas mixes, although maybe not at those concentrations. The CO2 atmosphere caused the slowest growth. At a glance they don’t mention monitoring the pH of the LB medium, so I wonder if higher levels of dissolved CO2 were nudging that outside E. coli’s preferred range, hence the slower growth.
In related news, I just received a sizable grant to study if heavier objects weigh more. The funding committee asked for a timetable to completion and I assured them my research will be finished the day my car loan is paid off.
