A Ten Band SDR Transceiver For Homebrewers

Making a multi-band amateur radio transceiver has always been a somewhat challenging project, and making one that also supported different modes would for many years have been of almost impossible complexity best reserved for expensive commercial projects. [Bob W7PUA] has tackled both in the form of a portable 10-band multi-mode unit, and we can honestly say he’s done a very good job indeed.

As you might expect in 2025 it’s a software defined radio (SDR), but to show how powerful the silicon available today is, it’s all implemented on a microcontroller. There’s a Teensy 4 with an audio codec board that does all the signal processing heavy lifting, and an RF board that takes care of the I/Q mixing and the analogue stuff.

Band switching is handled using a technique from the past; interchangeable plug-in coil and filter units, that do an effective job. The result is a modestly-powered but extremely portable rig that doesn’t look to have broken the bank, and since the write-up goes into detail on the software side we hope it might inform other SDR projects too. We might have gone for old-school embossed Dymo labels on that brushed aluminium case just for retro appeal, but we can’t fault it.

It’s not the first time we’ve looked at a small multi-band SDR here, but we think this one ups the game somewhat.

Thanks [Pete] for the tip!