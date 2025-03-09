Old Chromebooks Get Second Life As Video Wall

What would you do with dozens and dozens of outdated Chromebooks that are no longer getting updates from the Google Mothership? It’s a situation that plenty of schools will have to deal with in the near future, and we can only help that those institutions have students as clever as [Varun Biniwale] and his friend [Aksel Salmi] to lean on — as they managed to recycle ten of these outdated laptops into an impressive video display.

There’s actually two write-ups for this particular story, with [Varun] documenting the modification of the Chromebooks and the software developed to play the video between them, and [Aksel] covering how the hardware was ultimately attached to the wall via bespoke 3D printed mounting brackets.

The general idea with this project was to strip each Chromebook down to just a motherboard and an LCD, stick them on the wall, and then play the same video on all of them at once. This sounds relatively easy, but they quickly found out that the limited hackability of ChromeOS to be a limiting factor.

So the decision was made to remove the physical write protection screws from each computer, which would allow for the installation of a standard Linux distribution. Once running stock Debian, it took some custom scripts to get each machine to boot up into Chromium and point at the appropriate web page. From there, socket.io is used to synchronize the playback of the carefully prepared video file.

On the other side of the project, [Aksel] shows the logistics of taking the machines apart and getting them ready for their new jig. Initial experiments focused on mounting the hardware to a laser-cut piece of acrylic, which looked good, but simply wasn’t robust enough. In the end, the solution was a highly customized 3D printed mount which holds the motherboard securely while also providing a place to attach each LCD.

End-of-life Chromebooks can be had for pennies on the dollar, and they’ll only become more common with time, so we’re eager to see what folks end up doing with them. Between the hardware and software aspects of this particular hack, we’re sure there’s a trick or two you’ll pick up from this one.