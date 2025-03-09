Imagine cooling your building with the same principle that kept Victorian-era icehouses stocked with lake-frozen blocks, but in modern form. That’s the idea behind ice batteries, a clever energy storage hack that’s been quietly slashing cooling costs across commercial buildings. The invention works by freezing water when energy is cheap, and using that stored cold later, they turn major power hogs (air conditioning, we’re looking at you) into more efficient, cost-effective systems.
Pioneers like Nostromo Energy and Ice Energy are refining the tech. Nostromo’s IceBrick modules pack 25 kWh of cooling capacity each, install on rooftops, and cost around $250 per kWh—about half the price of lithium-ion storage. Ice Energy’s Ice Bear 40 integrates with HVAC systems, shifting up to 95% of peak cooling demand to off-peak hours. And for homes, the Ice Bear 20 replaces traditional AC units while doubling as a thermal battery.
Unlike lithium-ion, ice batteries don’t degrade chemically – their water is endlessly reusable. Combining the technology with this hack, it’s even possible in environments where water is scarce. But the trade-off? They only store cooling energy. No frozen kilowatts for your lightbulbs, just an efficient way to handle the biggest energy drain in most buildings.
Could ice batteries help decentralize energy storage? They’re already proving their worth in high-demand areas like California and Texas. Read the full report here and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Original photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
4 thoughts on “The Coolest Batteries You’ve Never Heard Of”
No it’s not. That’s about twice the cost of lithium ion battery cells.
https://about.bnef.com/blog/lithium-ion-battery-pack-prices-hit-record-low-of-139-kwh/
More to the point, since heat pumps move more heat than the input energy you supply, a kWh of batteries would run an AC for more than a kWh of cooling by a factor of 2-8 depending on circumstances, further dropping the cost for the same effect.
Of course the ice would be made by a heat pump in the first place, but for storage capacity a lithium battery would be both smaller, less expensive, and more readily retrofitted to existing systems, since all you need is a pass-through capable charger that throws the AC on to battery power when the grid prices go up. Basically a big UPS for your HVAC system.
At these prices, the difference in electricity cost between peak and low would need to be around 6 cents to break even. That’s easily exceeded with common time-of-use rates.
It is indeed a nice application. I think its very similar to the concept of grid controlled load/heating, just done with heat pumps. I do not however like calling them ice “batteries” since the term is associated with using chemical reaction to generate electrical energy.
My father and I had been contemplating making a dimmer controller (RF and WiFi) for grid controlled load applications and selling them to electricity companies but it never materialised.
The pricing is rather sad – it is in the same ballpark as batteries already, but adding pumps and complexity. Limited to commercial nieches.
Why not just add the thermal battery directly? For example thick brick walls that cool down and keep the cold during the day. Better yet, have phase change material in the wall/floor, to keep temperature stable. Or add a “thermal battery” to the refrigerator.
NightHawkInLight did a lot on phase change materials. Is there a material for freezer/refrigerator temperatures? Add a thermal battery block and use cheap electricity to cool down, turn off when prices go high?
How much would you need?
The “fridge load shifting device” could just be a sheet of phase change liquid, with the thermostat tuned to the temperature. How much you’d you need for a day? At 200kJ/kg, this gives about 55Wh for a kg block of PCM. I found numbers around 0.5 to 1kWh/day for a fridge, so you would need 10-20kg of PCM to put in your fridge. Likely even more, as the COP of the heat pump requires storing morethermal heat than electricity. Better to put 1kWh of batteries next to it.
Commercially not viable for the home, seems better to use batteries.
