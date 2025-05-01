Rear-view mirrors are important safety tools, but [Mike Kelly] observed that cyclists (himself included) faced hurdles to using them effectively. His solution? A helmet-mounted dual-mirror system he’s calling the Mantis Mirror that looks eminently DIY-able to any motivated hacker who enjoys cycling.
Carefully placed mirrors eliminate blind spots, but a cyclist’s position changes depending on how they are riding and this means mirrors aren’t a simple solution. Mirrors that are aligned just right when one is upright become useless once a cyclist bends down. On top of that, road vibrations have a habit of knocking even the most tightly-cinched mirror out of alignment.
[Mike]’s solution was to attach two small mirrors on a short extension, anchored to a cyclist’s helmet. The bottom mirror provides a solid rear view from an upright position, and the top mirror lets one see backward when in low positions.
[Mike] was delighted with his results, and got enough interest from others that he’s considering a crowdfunding campaign to turn it into a product. In the meantime, we’d love to hear about it if you decide to tinker up your own version.
You can learn all about the Mantis Mirror in the video below, and if you want to see the device itself a bit clearer, you can see that in some local news coverage.
10 thoughts on “A Dual Mirror System For Better Cycling Safety”
I don’t wear a helmet when cycling but I was thinking about a sort of similar solution for riding a motorcycle, by having some tiny high def screen connected to a camera on the back of the helmet, powered by a flexible solar panel I can attach to the helmet somehow. I mean, I already got solar powered speakers built in, why not this?
There’s ben a few helmets with built-in HUD type systems, but the issue always comes down to focusing – the eye can’t keep the screen and the distance in focus at once, and switching between the two takes time. The idea always seems cool though. I thikn one of the more successful systems just used a few lights to indicate different things so they didn’t need to be in focus to convey a message.
I do move around a bit on my motorcycles but I don’t think it’s anywhere near the amount of range of movement cyclists go through on proper road bikes.
i do wear a helmet, but almost exclusively because that’s what my rear view mirror is attached to. the increased situational awareness is literally habit forming — i’ve found myself glancing up and to the left for it while walking around on foot.
as for the camera-plus-screen solution, might work, but i’d be leery of that much extra weight on my head and neck. maybe i’m just overly sensitive about that, though. i also wonder if flexible solar panels in that size range would provide enough wattage to power the screen? it’d need to be pretty darn bright to cope with sunny days.
After what happened to Michael Schumacher I would be a quite wary of placing straight stalks on a helmet to hold things. Perhaps if they were curved and made from a semi flexible material and fixed at the back then the chance of injury from the helmet attachments themselves would be reduced.
Schumachers injury had nothing to do with any attachment
Bur does it make the helmet less effective in a crash?
Completely depends on who you ask. Lightweight stalks like this would just break away.
Break away… right INTO YOUR EYE! OK, jokes aside.. I have been using a mirror on my helmet for over 20 years, and it is fabulous. I wouldn’t recommend it when racing, but for touring and casual riding it is fantastic. There was a company in the 70s that made them, and then vanished. Around 2000 they resurfaced for a while, but I think they are gone again. Being able to tilt your head just slightly to see what is happening behind you is fantastic, and frankly, I don’t feel the need for a second mirror at all. A simple twist of the neck and you can see EVERYTHING. The only problem with the mirror is that when it is on the helmet, you can only use it with one eye. The second eye has to be trained to mentally blend out while looking at the mirror, because the images are simply too differnet for the brain to make sense of them. It takes about a week, and then you don’t even notice it happening. I highly recommend this to anyone on a longer tour… along with the shimano sandals with the cleats. SH-SD5 (they run small, so order one size larger!)… they will really change your life. :D
Love this innovative approach to cycling safety. Mantis Mirror is a brilliant DIY solution that makes staying aware on the road easier and safer for cyclists. Thanks for sharing dear.
Bike helmets save lives…one did mine. I hit a kangaroo at ~32km/h, flipped over the handlebars, and landed on my head and shoulder. Helmet did what it should, took the brunt, and split into 3 pieces. Nasty big stone embedded in the dense foam over my vulnerable temple. Shoulder won’t ever be the same (gruesome details omitted), but alive I am.
