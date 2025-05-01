Gaze Upon Robby The Robot’s Mechanical Intricacy

One might be tempted to think that re-creating a film robot from the 1950s would be easy given all the tools and technology available to the modern hobbyist, but as [Mike Ogrinz]’s quest to re-create Robby the Robot shows us, there is a lot moving around inside that domed head, and requires careful and clever work.

Just as one example, topping Robby’s head is a mechanical assembly known as the dome gyros. It looks simple, but as the video (embedded below) shows, re-creating it involves a load of moving parts and looks like a fantastic amount of work has gone into it. At least bearings are inexpensive and common nowadays, and not having to meet film deadlines also means one can afford to design things in a way that allows for easier disassembly and maintenance.

Robby the Robot first appeared in the 1956 film Forbidden Planet and went on to appear in other movies and television programs. Robby went up for auction in 2017 and luckily [Mike] was able to take tons of reference photos. Combined with other enthusiasts’ efforts, his replica is shaping up nicely.

We’ve seen [Mike]’s work before when he shared his radioactive Night Blossoms which will glow for decades to come. His work on Robby looks amazing, and we can’t wait to see how it progresses.