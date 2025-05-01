Printable Pegboard PC Shows Off The RGB

Sometimes it seems odd that we would spend hundreds (or thousands) on PC components that demand oodles of airflow, and stick them in a little box, out of site. The fine folks at Corsair apparently agree, because they’ve released files for an open-frame pegboard PC case on Printables.

According to the writeup on their blog, these prints have held up just fine with ordinary PLA– apparently there’s enough airflow around the parts that heat sagging isn’t the issue we would have suspected. ATX and ITX motherboards are both supported, along with a few power supply form factors. If your printer is smaller, the ATX mount is per-sectioned for your convenience. Their GPU brackets can accommodate beefy dual- and triple-slot models. It’s all there, if you want to unbox and show off your PC build like the work of engineering art it truly is.

Of course, these files weren’t released from the kindness of Corsair’s corporate heart– they’re meant to be used with fancy pegboard desks the company also sells. Still to their credit, they did release the files under a CC4.0-Attribution-ShareAlike license. That means there’s nothing stopping an enterprising hacker from remixing this design for the ubiquitous SKÅDIS or any other perfboard should they so desire.

We’ve covered artful open-cases before here on Hackaday, but if you prefer to hide the expensive bits from dust and cats, this midcentury box might be more your style. If you’d rather no one know you own a computer at all, you can always do the exact opposite of this build, and hide everything inside the desk.