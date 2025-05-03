We’ve all seen those cheap bench power supply units (PSUs) for sale online, promising specifications that would cost at least a hundred dollars or more if it were a name brand model. Just how much of a compromise are these (usually rebranded) PSUs, and should you trust them with your electronics? Recently [Denki Otaku] purchased a cheap unit off Amazon Japan for a closer look, and found it to be rather lacking.
Major compromises include the lack of an output power switch, no way to check the set current limit without shorting the output, very slow drop in output voltage while adjusting due to the lack of a discharge circuit, and other usability concerns. That’s when the electrical performance of the PSU got tested.
Right off the bat a major issue in this cheap switching mode PSU is clear, as it has 200 mV peak-to-peak noise on its output, meaning very little output filtering. The maximum power output rating was also far too optimistic, with a large voltage drop observed. Despite this, it generally worked well, and the internals – with a big aluminium plate as heatsink – look pretty clean with an interesting architecture.
The general advice is to get a bench PSU that has features like an output power button and an easy way to set the voltage and current limits. Also do not connect it to anything that cares about noise and ripple unless you know that it produces clean, filtered output voltages.
2 thoughts on “Testing A Cheap Bench Power Supply Sold On Amazon”
I have a similar one 30v 10A . Its ok for simple stuff and is better or just as good as most mid priced units .
all in all I would not use it certify anything but but its ok for mucking about semi seriously. If one is looking for low noise specs then maybe non switching power supplies would be better.
There are probably a bunch of rebranded ones that are essentially the same. I started with one that was good enough, then a couple months later it totally crapped out. Without too much to go on, and mains supplied power supply not exactly something I feel comfortable messing with, I bought … another one. Then I picked up a lab quality one at a ham fest for probably $50, maybe $100. It’s massive over kill for what I need so far, but definitely a personal case of buy twice, cried once (the second d cheapo still works) and was also proud of myself once. TL:DR for same $$ thereabouts get a used good one. About zero down side.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)