If you want solar power, you usually have to make a choice. You can put a solar panel in a fixed location and accept that it will only put out the maximum when the sun is properly positioned. Or, you can make the panels move to track the sun.
While this isn’t difficult, it does add cost and complexity, plus mechanical systems usually need more maintenance. According to [Xavier Derdenback], now that solar panels are cheaper than ever, it is a waste of money to make a tracking array. Instead, you can build a system that looks to the east and the west. The math says it is more cost effective.
The idea is simple. If you have panels facing each direction, then one side will do better than the other side in the morning. The post points out that a tracking setup, of course, will produce more power. That’s not the argument. However, for a given power output, the east-west solution has lower installation costs and uses less land.
Letting the post speak for itself:
East-West arrays are simple. They consist of parallel strings of PV modules that are oriented in opposing directions, one facing East and the other West. The current of the whole array is the summation of these string currents, effectively letting East-West arrays capture sunlight from dawn till dusk, similar to a tracked array.
So what do you think? Are solar trackers old hat? If you want one, they don’t have to be very complex. But still easier to just double your panels.
3 thoughts on “Tracking The Sun? Nah!”
Tracking systems for solar panels have always been a very niche phenomena because of this. Even 20 years ago when solar panels were still expensive, tracking systems were rare. And it’s not only installation cost, and (regular) maintenance. It’s also the bulk of a moving system that is impractical in a lot of situations. The only large scale application of solar trackers is with systems that concentrate solar energy before conversion.
Pointing solar panels southward (in the northern hemisphere) has been common, but I guess that east / west orientations (or south-east / south-west) is becoming more common in the long term. Here in the EU (and I heard also Australia) the amount you get for generating solar power is becoming variable, with at some moments even negative prices. and those moments are of course during peak delivery. With more East / West pointing panels, generation of solar energy would be more spread over the day.
One thing I’ve find both flabbergasting and annoying is the existence of “solar farms”, where precious land area is used for nothing else but solar panels. I’d say ground is too precious to waste it for such applications. Putting these things on roofs is a good place for them. Making the whole roof out of solar panels (for new houses) would be even better. Putting a few of them in pastures apparently also make sense as it provides a shady area for the grazing animals, but I never looked into further details.
There’s power per panel and power per land area.
A single-axis tracking row of panels does not need more space than the panels laid flat on the ground, bar a pivot at either ends in the simplest design, but produces something like 25% more power than a fixed array.
A fixed east/west array collects the exact same amount of energy as a fixed east or fixed west array with the same number of panels – varied orientation just distributes the power output over the day.
As such, the east/west array will need to pack 20% tighter than the single axis tracker to have the same power output with the same land and even tighter to do so with less land.
They will pack tightly at very steep angles, but it seems like using them near flat was part of the pitch for its simplicity.
Considering that any east/west panel configuration could also be made to increase the angle for tracking (e.g., by lifting the top or lowering the bottom, creating gaps), which while less efficient than proper tracking uses no more space than the east/west configuration that was modified, it seems impossible for east/west to be more land effective than a compact tracker.
Might still be cheaper in some places of course. Although, a fixed panel oriented something other than due east or due west might be much more appropriate at some latitudes and intended load patterns, please check with a solar calculator.
It will of course depend on the location, but here in the Netherlands you hardly see tracking systems. A lot of the energy is generated during cloudy days. This reduces much the effect of the theorethical cosine theta reduction. Purely from an irradiation perspective, you loose only about 10 % when laying them flat, compared to oriented at peak angle. You of course would loose self-cleaning. See for example the following graph for angle dependancy. https://voltasolar.nl/wp-content/uploads/opbrengst-instralingsschijf-zonnepanelen.webp
